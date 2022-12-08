ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Video shows Griner walking past Bout in prisoner swap

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

New footage released by Russian state media showed WNBA star Brittney Griner walking past Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during Thursday’s prisoner swap in Abu Dhabi, The Washington Post reported .

Griner was accompanied by three men in suits as she approached Bout and an American man on the tarmac in the United Arab Emirates, according to the Post. One of the men accompanying Griner shook hands with and hugged Bout as the two groups met, the edited video showed.

The WNBA star was released on Thursday, after nearly 10 months in Russian detention. She was first arrested in a Moscow airport in February for carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in August and moved to a Russian penal colony in early November.

Celebration over Griner’s release on Thursday was dampened by the Biden administration’s failure to secure the release of fellow American detainee Paul Whelan. Whelan, a former U.S. marine, was arrested on espionage charges in 2018 and later sentenced to 16 years in prison.

“This was not a situation where we had a choice of which American to bring home,” a senior administration official said on Thursday. “It was a choice between bringing home one particular American, Brittney Griner, or bringing home none.”

Comments / 240

Brandon
3d ago

russia needed the arms dealer way more then the usa needs a basketball player right now. how do you make that exchange ?? like really that's insane this deal really shows how weak and desperate joe demented really is. I hate to say it but now I see why the basketball player hates usa so much I would too.. there willing to choose her over a marine and our safety and freedom let somebody that is a threat to our country and many other people out free. this deal will go down as one of the worst ever

John Smith
4d ago

Excellent, now we get to see her disrespect us while also being concerned who has been newly supplied with firearms and explosives....

joe
4d ago

In late 2018, Trump released Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the top leaders of the Taliban, along with 5000 other Taliban fighters, in exchange for... *checks notes*... nobody.

