I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
Amazon Prime Video Channel Deals — Stream Paramount Plus, Starz, Showtime, & More For $2 Each
Watch hit shows like 1883, Interview with the Vampire, Yellowjackets, Outlander, and more for less. Looking for something new to watch? Amazon Prime Video has you covered with deep discounts on premium Prime Video Channels. Right now, you can get popular streaming channels, including Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, AMC+, PBS Kids,...
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
These Tips Can Help You Reduce Streaming Costs for Netflix, HBO Max and More
2022 is winding down and we can recount all the good TV we streamed, including Stranger Things 4, House of the Dragon, Andor and Rings of Power. But if you do the math for your streaming service subscriptions, you may find you're spending $500 per year or more. The "Big Three" -- Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max -- cost $462 for their most popular plans when you tally what you're paying on a monthly basis. You can finesse your streaming service budget, however.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
Don't Miss Out on the Best Documentary Series Currently Streaming on Netflix
For the past year or so, we've been selecting the best shows on different streaming services. Picking our favorite show on Netflix, or the best sci-fi series on Prime Video. Most of the time it's easy to pick our favorites. But when it was suggested I write about the "best...
Why AMC Networks Has Failed at Streaming
How are your holidays going? Better than AMC Networks, I would imagine. News has broken that AMC Networks will be experiencing layoffs soon. A memo from James Dolan, CEO of MSG Entertainment, which owns AMC and AMC Networks, warned of “significant cutbacks in operations” impacting every operating area of AMC, as well as “large-scale layoff[s].”
The best movies new to streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu (December 2022)
The final month of the year is finally upon us, and with it comes a bountiful crop of new movies available on streaming to tide us over through winter. We’ve highlighted the best of the best new movies on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, and other streaming platforms in December 2022. Our list includes Bullet Train, the outrageous new action comedy from John Wick co-director David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt, 2004’s The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou starring Bill Murray, a tender 2019 bromance about two men and a cow, and a neo-noir thriller and a classic revisionist Western drama to spice things up. If there’s a particular mood you’re looking for, we’ve got a movie for you.
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and More - December 2022
Hold on to your beanies folks! Winter is here and there’s a bunch of new shows and movies blowing in this month. Glass Onion and Top Gun Maverick both hit streaming this month so if you didn’t catch either in theaters, fear not! Stay tuned to see what else is coming to your favorite streaming platforms.
Why is streaming video still so messy?
Let’s talk streaming video. The landscape is confusing, and getting more so. A new example: Streaming service HBO Max, which replaced HBO Now, which replaced HBO Go, is coming back to Amazon Prime — which of course has its own streaming service called Amazon Prime Video. This means you will once again be able to subscribe to this one streaming service (HBO’s) through another (Amazon’s.)
Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
Hulu with Live TV adds 14 new channels ahead of next month's price increase
Notable additions include the Weather Channel and Hallmark Channel. Clinical Trials For Multiple Stages Of Lung Cancer. Hulu is adding 14 new channels to its Live TV offering, the Disney-owned streaming service . Five of the additions – the Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama – are already available to watch, with the remaining nine (most of them Vevo music channels) joining the service on December 1st.
How to watch TLC’s ‘Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days’: Time, channel, free live stream
TLC’s “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days” season 2 premiere is tonight, December 12 at 10:30 p.m. The show follows Loren & Alexei from “90 Days Fiancé” (where international couples unite in the U.S. under a special visa) the couple on a wild and emotional journey as their family rapidly grows, with baby three expected on the heels of baby two. Meanwhile, journeys back to Israel and talks of a possible move shake up the family.
‘Chainsaw Man’ anime season 1 ep. 10: How, where to watch, stream, time
“Chainsaw Man” episode 10 will premiere Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. (ET) on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Indeed, Tuesday is most certainly “Chainsaw Tuesday” as not only are fans treated to new episodes of the anime on this day each week, but new chapters of part two of the manga on a biweekly basis.
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
HBO Max Comes Back to Prime Video
HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels. Additionally, when Warner Bros. Discovery’s combined streaming service, tentatively titled Max, debuts in the spring of 2023, members will have access to the service’s expanded content selection. HBO Max was removed from Prime Video Channels in September 2021...
WBD Completes One of the More Costly 360s in TMT History with HBO Max's Return to Amazon Prime Video Channels
The move for app independence caused a tech war with Amazon that significantly stunted HBO Max's growth. And to think it was all for nothing. Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday announced that the premium $14.99-a-month version of HBO Max will return to the Amazon Prime Video Channels marketplace in the U.S., reversing an extraction that cost the subscription streaming service dearly in its first 30 months on the market.
