ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos DC Addresses OLB Nik Bonitto's One-Snap Game vs. Ravens

By Erick Trickel
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X5MSf_0jcPrIfg00

The Denver Broncos need their first pick in this year's draft to step it up.

When the Denver Broncos drafted rush linebacker Nik Bonitto in the second round earlier this year, the pick was mainly praised for his prowess as a pass rusher. However, before the hype could get out of control, the Broncos coaches spoke on Bonitto and what he had to work on.

Naturally, coming out of Oklahoma's heavy slanting defense, Bonitto's game against the run was at the top of the list, as was getting stronger and improving everything in general.

That isn't surprising, as every rookie entering the NFL has to hone every aspect of his game coming from the college level. Bonitto's struggles as a run defender were well-known and cataloged throughout the draft, and Oklahoma's defense didn't help things. There was also a concern that the Sooners' defensive scheme would hinder his ability to translate to the NFL.

The Broncos drafted Bonitto as added insurance, but they intended to redshirt his rookie season. In the first four weeks of the 2022 campaign, Bonitto played 16 snaps, with zero coming in the first two games, but that quickly changed.

From Week 5 to Week 12, Bonitto played at least 20 snaps on defense in all but two games. He didn't play in Week 9, while he saw 15 total snaps in Week 7. It was a solid showing from Bonitto as a pass rusher, as he picked up 10 total pressures on 108 pass rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus , with two sacks.

Then in Week 13, Bonitto was given just one snap on defense.

On Thursday, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was asked about Bonitto's development in light of his lack of playing time in Baltimore.

"Nik is coming along," Evero said. "He's getting better. That's one of those things—it's a young guy new to the position in certain ways. He's continued to work and get better, and that's what he's got to continue to do."

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Bottom line, Bonitto still has to improve all around. That isn't ideal at this point of the season, especially with Randy Gregory still on injured reserve in the wake of the Bradley Chubb trade. Denver's pass rush is struggling.

Denver needs more from its top pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Evero's comments should be a wake-up call for Bonitto.

This is the time to step up even more. While Bonitto doesn't have to have it all put together by now, you want to hear more encouraging comments besides the generic "coming along" coach-speak. Leading up to the draft, there were some comments about Bonitto's work ethic, and since joining the Broncos, those rumblings have yet to be dispelled.

While Evero's remarks aren't harsh by any means, they were likely made with the intent of getting a message across. Denver needs Bonitto to step up, but for whatever reason, he isn't where the coaching staff wants him to be, as evidenced by his singular snap last week and his position on the depth chart as the Broncos' No. 4 rush linebacker behind Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and Jacob Martin.

Bonitto was the sixth-string rush linebacker entering the season, and due to injuries and a blockbuster trade, he has moved up to fourth. To be clear, it's not as if Bonitto has been terrible on the field — he has flashed his potential as a pass rusher.

However, he is stuck behind Cooper and Martin despite those flashes. The coaches sent the message; now it's time to see if the message is heard.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy explains incident on the sideline

The Denver Broncos played their best game of the season which unfortunately still ended in a loss. Even with the score being close, there were still some frustrations early in the game. While the score was 34-28, the game was getting very out of hand at one point of the...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB

Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out

Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
LINCOLN, NE
Centre Daily

Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action

Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Be Fired

The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of falling to 5-8 on the season. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 in the fourth quarter. Cleveland has massively underachieved this season, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been a popular target for fans. That is certainly the case today as well.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Cardinals’ DC Vance Joseph calls out Patriots’ Matt Patricia

At this point in the regular season, the Patriots’ offense has been discussed nonstop by anyone and everyone who can share an opinion. There are several issues the team must deal with, most notably the play-calling and play-design situation. The productive offense seen last year is seemingly dead and gone, and it’s not just those in New England that are noticing the significant difference with their performance this season.
Fort Morgan Times

Kiszla vs. Gabriel: What’s the first thing general manager George Paton should do to fix the Broncos?

Kiz: Moral victory? Players in the Denver locker room didn’t want to hear it after the Broncos’ 14th-straight loss to Kansas City. Yes, the game was entertaining. But the big rally fell short, and a 34-28 defeat left Denver with a 3-10 record. Unless the Broncos win out, they are doomed to a worse record than last season. That’s nearly unfathomable after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson. Where does general manager George Paton start to fix this mess? And is Paton the man for the job?
DENVER, CO
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy