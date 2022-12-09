Read full article on original website
WWMT
Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
wkzo.com
Multiple fire departments fight roof fire at Kalamazoo business in Comstock Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Crews from 10 local fire departments joined forces to put out a fire at a business east of Kalamazoo Monday morning, December 14. It happened at Landscape Forms on Lawndale Avenue in Comstock Township where crews discovered flames coming from the roof. Authorities say...
abc57.com
Berrien County Sheriff's Office hosts annual Shop with a Cop event
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien County Sheriff's Office hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday, helping 11 families and 37 kids pick out gifts for themselves and loved ones this holiday season. The event took place at the Walmart in Niles. The sheriff's office received over...
Kalamazoo County manufacturing business catches fire
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Firefighters have a commercial fire under control after battling it Monday morning. A fire extended into the roof and walls of a Kalamazoo County business Monday morning. There was a fire in machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, on...
WOOD
A special place to create change in Battle Creek
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re nearing the end of the year, a time when many organizations reflect on all they’ve accomplished over the last 12 months. The Battle Creek Community Foundation has had a number of projects going on this year – one of the biggest was the purchase of a building in downtown Battle Creek! They say they’re using that space to create change – take a look!
WWMT
Kalamazoo County hires accountants to monitor treasurer's office amid performance concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Administrator hired a team of accountants after they say the elected county treasurer Thomas Whitener almost defaulted on a large bond payment. The $95 million dollar payment, which was due on November 1st, partially funds the county's under-construction justice center. The payment was...
WWMT
Family of Naya Reynolds celebrate her life with 'Stuff the Truck' toy drive
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Naya Reynolds , a former WMU student, was a caring and giving person, according to her family. In the spirit of giving back to the community, and honoring Naya Reynolds, a toy drive event took place Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on the west side of Kalamazoo.
100 mph police chase with stolen car begins in Kalamazoo and ends in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI — A high-speed chase that started in Kalamazoo ended Sunday in Battle Creek with the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect. The police chases started around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in Kalamazoo with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety pursuing a car that was stolen from Battle Creek. Once the driver got on eastbound I-94, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Schools approves bonuses for employees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early Christmas present for the staff of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The KPS board of education announced on Monday that all current employees, working 20 or more hours per week, will receive a $1,500 one-time bonus. "It's all a part of the hard work during and...
WWMT
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids police find similarities in many armed robberies from late November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For about a week in late November, the Grand Rapids Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies that shared some similarities, police said. Five armed robberies happened between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 throughout the city, according to the department. After an investigation, the...
WWMT
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent resigns
The Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent has resigned.
abc57.com
Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency announces seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency is set to host the seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program in partnership with Whirlpool Corporation, KitchenAid Senior PGA, and the city of Benton Harbor. During the event, around 400 boxes of food and turkeys are distributed to families in...
Almost 20% of all Grand Rapids sidewalks will be cleared of snow as part of city program expansion
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids’ sidewalk snow plowing program is expanding once again to now cover almost 20% of the city’s public walkways. In its fourth year, the city’s Sidewalk Snow Support Pilot Program this winter season will help dig residents out of the snow across 171 of the city’s 922 miles of sidewalk.
wkzo.com
Community invited to 2nd Annual “December to Remember” event in Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Parks is welcoming the community to Bronson Park on Thursday, December 15 for their “December to Rmember” holiday event. The festivities get underway at 5 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m., offering a variety of free holiday treats and activities. There, guests can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, and donuts while supplies last under the holiday lights in Bronson Park.
Fox17
Info sought in shooting that injured 45-year-old woman in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police seek information related to a shooting that occurred in Battle Creek early Monday morning. The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says a neighbor in the area of Howland Street and Parkway Drive reported that someone had been shot at around 3:25 a.m. Officers arrived...
WWMT
Teens arrested after chase involving four stolen cars in Gaines Township
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teenagers face time behind bars after being arrested in a Gaines Township chase involving four stolen cars, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at 3:15 a.m. when deputies patrolling the area of 60th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue saw three cars,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids names development team
An ambitious Grand Rapids development project now has its development team. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) announced its development team Monday, Dec. 12, and co-founder and President Preston Sain told GRBJ the capital campaign can now begin in earnest. “This is one of the final steps needed for us to...
