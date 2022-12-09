Witness, police describe officer-involved shooting in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – An officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City has left one man in the hospital.

It happened near downtown Oklahoma City near the corner of NW 2 nd and Pennsylvania around 10:05 a.m.

Oklahoma City Police told KFOR someone flagged down an officer not far from the scene reporting an armed man walking around.

Officers verified the man was armed and confronted him in the parking lot next to The Royal Leaf Dispensary.

Officials say when the police confronted him, things took a turn.

Police told KFOR they tried to deescalate the situation and gave him commands.

When the suspect refused the officer’s commands, one officer used a less lethal bean bag shotgun round on him from a safe distance.

That’s when the suspect made what police call a “threatening movement” towards the officers, which resulted in four officers discharging their firearms towards the suspect.

“He was struck by the officer’s gunfire. Officers rendered aid at the scene, and he was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. All four officers that did discharge their firearms will be placed on routine administrative leave and all officers are okay as a result of the incident,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn of the Oklahoma City Police Dept.

At this time, police are not sure where exactly he was shot, but confirmed he was armed with a handgun.

“When officers did make contact with him to take him into custody and render aid, a firearm was located by his person,” said Littlejohn.

“I heard one ‘pop’. And then I heard multiple shots after the police shot back,” said Romerio Robertson, witness.

Romerio Robertson said he saw the whole thing happen.

“He was standing in the parking lot with his hands in his pocket and everything. And so, when he was standing, the police were trying to get him to cooperate to what they’re saying. And the guy was just moving back with his hands in his pockets like this. I heard something like a little pop and he popped like this. I didn’t actually see it, but I heard it. And that’s when the police fell back and they just let off their rifles,” said Robertson.

Police have not identified the man yet but will likely release the names of the officers involved and the suspect Friday.

No one else was injured and the suspect is expected to survive.

Oklahoma City Police are investigating the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.