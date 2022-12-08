Read full article on original website
KIMT
Photos: Crash with building, Waterloo Dec. 12, 2022
One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Originally published on wcfcourier.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Dairy Promoters Ending Ice Cream Machine Rentals
For the past two and a half decades, renting the Delaware County Dairy Promoters’ ice cream machine has been a popular way to celebrate graduations, weddings and other gatherings. But the Delaware County Dairy Promoters say that’s coming to an end. Board member Jill Kunde:. Kunde says they...
kchanews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man
A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
mystar106.com
Snowfall amounts vary widely with north-central Iowa’s first major winter storm of season
Palo Alto County saw the highest snowfall totals in Iowa from the storm, with Ruthven receiving 12 inches of snow and Emmetsburg 10 inches. Dexter in Mower County received 10.3 inches. North-central Iowa could see some isolated areas of freezing drizzle overnight, mixing with snow in the very early morning...
KIMT
Charles City school board to consider job cuts on Monday
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Cutting jobs will be on Monday’s agenda for the Charles City School Board. Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist says she will present the Board with plans that include reductions in the operations department and central services office staff, the adjustment or reclassification of a few other positions, and eliminating two teacher/administration positions. Dr. Lundquist says there are three options for those final two job cuts:
kchanews.com
Charles City School District Needs 445 Signatures for $27 Million Bond Referendum Petition
The possibility of staff reductions in the Charles City School District comes while the School Board is looking to get a $27 million bond referendum before voters on March 7th. Last week, the district released the petition to stakeholders in the district with 445 signatures needed to get the measure...
KCRG.com
One dead after being pinned under tractor in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW CO., Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after being pinned under a tractor in Chickasaw County on Monday. Officers said they responded just before noon to Vanderbilt Avenue and 160th street, just north of Lawler. An equipment operator was loading a tracked vehicle onto a flat-bed trailer when...
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
kchanews.com
Patricia “Pat” Nelson, 81, Charles City
Patricia “Pat” Nelson, 81, of Charles City, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Russ Leeper officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.
KIMT
Mower Co. man held on $100K bond for allegedly threatening man with knife
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A Spring Valley man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly threatening a man with a knife. Kainun Thorson was arrested Saturday after he allegedly dangerously followed a man while reaching speeds around 90 miles per hour before a family member of the victim brandished a firearm to protect his family.
kchanews.com
Missing Charles City Woman Found Deceased, Memorial Services Set
A Charles City woman reported missing Monday afternoon was found deceased. In a Facebook post at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Charles City Police Department said 46-year-old Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (or Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday. An updated post less than an hour later indicated that she had been located.
iheart.com
Single Vehicle Rollover Crash Under Investigation in Fayette County
(Fayette County, IA) -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash. Investigators say the crash happened at 150th Street near N Avenue around 5:30 Thursday morning, December 8th, roughly three miles west of Fayette. The vehicle was driven by 19 year-old Bailee Lynn Pavlovec of Fayette. Investigators say at some point she lost control of the car and rolled into a ditch. Pavlovec was seriously injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. The car was totaled in the crash.
kchanews.com
Trial for Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago to be Delayed
The trial of a man accused in the shooting death of a Nashua man over 10 years ago could be delayed by seven months. 50-year-old Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2012 death of 70-year-old Kenneth Gallmeyer at Gallmeyer’s residence north of Nashua. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police and Iowa DCI, found various items owned by Gallmeyer inside Patrie’s Charles City home, including a shotgun believed to have killed Gallmeyer.
kchanews.com
Decorah Man Accused of Killing His Father In Line for Trial Delay
A Decorah Iowa man accused of killing his father may be in line for a new trial date. 44-year-old Aaron Whittle of Decorah was arrested on March 20th and is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 74-year-old Lawrence Whittle in Aaron Whittle’s home three days earlier. Whittle has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial on February 20, 2023.
