(Fayette County, IA) -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash. Investigators say the crash happened at 150th Street near N Avenue around 5:30 Thursday morning, December 8th, roughly three miles west of Fayette. The vehicle was driven by 19 year-old Bailee Lynn Pavlovec of Fayette. Investigators say at some point she lost control of the car and rolled into a ditch. Pavlovec was seriously injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. The car was totaled in the crash.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO