Casey Anthony Claims Her Father Was Responsible for Daughter’s Death in New Interview
For the first time since the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, Casey Anthony will give an on-camera interview about the controversial case in Peacock’s upcoming three-part series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. Directed by Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris), the three-part limited series begins streaming Nov....
iheart.com
Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview
Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
TMZ.com
Casey Anthony Rocking Out with Steel Panther Amid New Controversial Doc
Casey Anthony, who was once accused of killing her daughter, seems to be dancing through all the drama without a care in the world ... ahead of her controversial documentary, as evidenced in a newly surfaced video. The formerly accused and acquitted killer was spotted letting her hair down, and...
msn.com
Casey Anthony Accuses Her Dad of Caylee's Death: 'He Told Me What to Do'
More than a decade after Casey Anthony was acquitted on charges that she'd murdered her daughter, she's shifting the blame for the 2-year-old's death onto her own dad. Anthony tells her side of the story in the forthcoming limited documentary series, Casey Anthony: Where the True Lies. It's set to air on Peacock on November 29.
Carefree Casey Anthony Dances On Stage With Rock Band Before Release Of Her Controversial Documentary
Old habits die hard and Casey Anthony was seen out in the club again, dancing on the side stage of a Steel Panther concert in Fort Lauderdale — before the release of her controversial documentary that covered the trial and her acquittal of her daughter's murder, RadarOnline.com has learned. Anthony, 36, was accused of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008. In 2011, a jury acquitted Anthony of the murder charge, which caused controversy nationwide over what many felt was an open-and-shut case. During the search for her missing daughter and pretrial, Anthony had a history of partying...
Casey Anthony’s Dad Saved Florida Home From Foreclosure Weeks Before Being Blamed For His Granddaughter Caylee’s Death
Casey Anthony’s parents scored a huge victory in court only weeks before their daughter came forward to accuse her estranged dad of playing a role in her daughter Caylee’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, George and Cynthia Anthony have been fighting off foreclosure lawsuits for years.The couple was sued by US Bank National in 2017. The suit sought to seize the couple’s Orlando, Florida home after they defaulted on payments. The home was originally purchased in 2005. However, the lawsuit was dismissed by the bank in 2019. At one point, the couple were accused...
'They brought this upon themselves': Florida Gov. DeSantis says he's not ready to cut Disney a break
"We stand up for our folks and I don’t care what a Burbank-based California company says about our laws.”
The Most Shocking Moments from Peacock's Casey Anthony Documentary
In Peacock's new docuseries, Casey Anthony is given another chance to proclaim her innocence while seemingly attempting to shift the blame.
Gabby Petito family settles $3M suit in killing by fiance
The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have reached a $3 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed after authorities concluded he strangled her during a cross-country trip in August 2021.
Channel 3000
Spotlight returns to Pam Am bombing; Twitter relaunching subscriber service; ‘Black Panther’ remains on top | Hot off the Wire podcast
On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):. » The announcement that a Libyan man suspected in the 1988 bombing of a passenger jet has been taken into U.S. custody put the spotlight back on the notorious terrorist attack. The suspect, Abu Agila Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is accused of building the bomb that destroyed a Pam Am flight over the Scottish town of Lockerbie.
Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
Channel 3000
Kennedy Center Honors, notable celebrity deaths, Bill Cosby and the return of Will Smith | Hot off the Wire podcast
In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. Legends in the arts were honored by the Kennedy Center. Kirstie Alley, an Emmy-winning “Cheers” star, Bob McGrath, a founding cast member...
90 Day Fiance’s Robert Springs, Anny Francisco Turned Their Florida House Into Their Dream Home: Take a Tour!
Proud homeowners! 90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs bought their first house together in Deltona, Florida, in May 2022 for $335,000. According to deed records exclusively obtained by In Touch in September, the home sits on a 0.23-acre lot and spans 1,731 square feet. The single-family house is one story and includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
Despite DeSantis, Florida Legislator Makes Nice With Disney, Iger
Returning Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Iger is coming back to a company that is much different than the one he left. Forget the fact that the company's stock has fallen nearly 40% from the time when he officially stepped down at the beginning of the year.
Jesse James' Wife Bonnie Rotten Reveals 911 Call Being Released Caused West Coast Choppers Founder To Lose It
Bad boy biker Jesse James was somehow warned about RadarOnline.com’s attempt to obtain the 911 audio tapes of a marital dispute inside his Texas home — despite law enforcement claiming they never told him. The suspicious heads-up was laid bare in a sworn order of protection affidavit filed by Bonnie Rotten on December 7 against the West Coast Chopper founder, only days after slapping him with divorce papers. Rotten, whose real name is Alaina Antoinette Hicks, first filed for divorce following a November 28 confrontation where James allegedly called her a “f---- r-----,” put her in a headlock, and slammed...
Channel 3000
Communities around the US are voicing a common anxiety: Are Americans losing their accents?
Chris C. Palmer, Professor of English, Kennesaw State University; Michelle Devereaux, Associate Professor of English Education, Kennesaw State University. In Boston, there are reports of people pronouncing the letter “r.” Down in Tennessee, people are noticing a lack of a Southern drawl. And Texans have long worried about losing their distinctive twang.
