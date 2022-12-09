Read full article on original website
Veem and Finastra Team to Deliver AP and AR Services
Veem and Finastra have partnered to help banks offer innovative payment services. The partnership creates a native integration that allows Veem’s accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to be accessed directly through Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking Platform, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release.
Canadian FinTech Everyday People to Buy General Credit Services
Everyday People Financial is acquiring General Credit Services. The Canada-based FinTech and consumer financing company said in a Friday (Dec. 9) press release that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with the shareholders of General Credit Services, which provides accounts receivable (AR) management services, and General Credit. Everyday...
BigCommerce and Sage Partner on End-to-End Commerce Solution
Open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce has integrated with Sage 100 ERP software. The new partnership will enable B2C and B2B merchants to integrate their online storefronts and their back office, creating an end-to-end commerce solution, the companies said in a Monday (Dec. 12) press release. “BigCommerce is proud to...
FTX Bankruptcy CEO Says Record-Keeping Had Been ‘Near-Zero’
The CEO of FTX said the firm’s corporate infrastructure and record-keeping had been “near-zero.”. In prepared testimony that is to be delivered to the House Financial Services Committee, John J. Ray III — who became CEO of FTX on Nov. 11 after the collapse of the crypto exchange and 130 of its affiliated companies — outlined several management practices at the FTX Group that he identified as “unacceptable.”
PYMNTS Intelligence: Why Embedded Finance Could Be the Silver Bullet for SMBs
Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) face significant obstacles when it comes to payments friction. These payment complications can take many forms, with 45% of SMBs reporting that manual reviews are a top challenge, 43% complaining about the high costs of making payments, 41% reporting time-consuming payments processes and 35% lacking financing options. The average SMB cited no less than four different payments challenges.
Leveraging Embedded Finance To Fuel Small Business Ambitions
In this month’s “Embedded Finance Tracker®,” Sofiat Abdulrazaaq, CEO at on-demand food truck marketplace Goodfynd, explains why a reliable payment partner is the first step to bringing value to a small business, including new sources of capital. An interview with Sofiat Abdulrazaaq, CEO at on-demand food...
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
crowdfundinsider.com
OKQ8 Teams Up with European Card Issuing, Processing Platform Enfuce
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing platform, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s “largest” fuel companies, under transformation to become a brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card program, as “part of OKQ8’s larger modernization of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.”
Coinbase Offers No-Fee Conversion of USDT to USDC
Coinbase is offering to convert USDT to USDC with no fees. The firm said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) blog post that the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets had seen a “flight to safety,” even from fiat-backed stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to reserve assets like the U.S. dollar.
Item-Level Data Gets Ready to Remake Loyalty and Personal Financial Management
Item-level data is poised to bring a new level of impact and relevance to card-linked offers. The status quo of listing purchases as “general merchandise” is getting a reboot with SKU-level data that gives a far better portrait of the consumer to retailers, enabling more specificity in offers and opening new vistas in rewards and loyalty long reliant on cash back.
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
CNBC
Grocery delivery firm Getir acquires embattled rival Gorillas as industry consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
Moving Freight Payments at Digital Speed Starts With Data
Freight and shipping have been through the wringer after supply chain snags. Routable CEO Omri Mor and Flexport Chief Financial Officer Kenny Wagers told Karen Webster that there’s a silver lining of sorts. At a high level, the pain points and snarls of the past few years have changed the willingness on the part of the stakeholders to improve their processes, to make data flows, and therefore, payments, more efficient.
assetservicingtimes.com
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
Merchants Use AI and Shopper Intent to Boost Online Sales
Shoppers buying gifts for others are haunted later by these searches when shopping for themselves. That neatly explains why intent is the next frontier of eCommerce recommendations. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the JPMC Merchant Series: Global Innovators in Payments, Alexandre Robicquet, CEO and co-founder of recommendation engine Crossing Minds, said: “When you ask for a recommendation, you don’t ask a complete stranger. You ask someone that knows you and has an intimate understanding of what motivates and drives you.”
JPMorgan Payments’ Merchant Acquiring Business Passes $2T Milestone
J.P. Morgan Payments’ merchant acquiring business has settled more than $2 trillion globally in 2022. This is the most that the business has settled through its platforms in a single year, Max Neukirchen, head of payments and commerce solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, said in a Monday (Dec. 12) post on LinkedIn.
Abu Dhabi Authorities Embrace AI, RegTech to Streamline Business Processes
Abu Dhabi regulators are embracing digital technologies to streamline doing business in the Emirate. Last month, for example, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launched a digital platform connecting free zones known as the e-link in order to make doing business in the Emirate easier. The platform, which provides...
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
FoodTech Firm NotCo Expands AI Offering After $70M Series D1
Plant-based food company NotCo will expand its B2B offerings after raising $70 million. The capital will let other consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, ingredient suppliers and technology providers use NotCo’s artificial intelligence tool Giuseppe “for their own innovation purposes and exponentially accelerate the transformation of the plant-based industry,” the company said in a Monday (Dec. 12) news release.
Moove to Enter UAE With $30M Sukuk Issuance
Moove has raised $30 million from a sukuk issuance to fund its entry into the UAE market. The Nigeria-borne vehicle financing platform announced the raise, which will be its first such issuance, in a press release on Friday (Dec. 09). A sukuk, sometimes known as a sharia-compliant bond, is a...
