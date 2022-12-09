Shoppers buying gifts for others are haunted later by these searches when shopping for themselves. That neatly explains why intent is the next frontier of eCommerce recommendations. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the JPMC Merchant Series: Global Innovators in Payments, Alexandre Robicquet, CEO and co-founder of recommendation engine Crossing Minds, said: “When you ask for a recommendation, you don’t ask a complete stranger. You ask someone that knows you and has an intimate understanding of what motivates and drives you.”

