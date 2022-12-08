ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Gizmodo

Researchers Managed to Transfer Twice the Global Internet Traffic in a Single Second

Six months after researchers from Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) set a new data transfer record of 1.02 petabits per second, a team of researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has shattered that record, hitting 1.84 Pbit/s with a new chip that uses just a single laser. That’s the equivalent of moving “twice the total global Internet traffic,” all in one second.
Variety

China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector

China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
Apple Insider

Apple and Ericsson settle global patent disputes, sign new deal

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The wide-ranging lawsuits and counter lawsuits between Ericsson and Apple overiPhone 5G and other patents, has been ended with a new "multi-year" deal. In what appears to be a repeat of the firms' previous...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
PYMNTS

Study: Over Half U.S. and U.K. Retailers Embrace Real-Time Payments

If payments choice is a driver of consumer experiences, real-time payments aim to go further. This, according to findings in the new report, “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, which found that 65% of non-grocery retailers are adding the payment method, as are 55% of grocery retailers and 56% of convenience stores.
itsecuritywire.com

Addressing the Security Risks Associated with 5G Technology

5G provides increased speed and bandwidth and was created with security as a priority feature; however, a flood of new connections and devices has made managing security much more challenging. Businesses must consider 5G and security as a delicate balancing act when dealing with it. Due to the fact that...
PYMNTS

Arqit and Traxpay Team on Secure Supply Chain Finance

Arqit Quantum and Traxpay are collaborating to help supply chain actors conduct business efficiently and securely. With their signing of a contract, Arqit’s quantum-safe encryption is being deployed directly into Traxpay’s supply chain financing platform, the companies said in a Monday (Dec. 12) press release. The agreement comes...
PYMNTS

Moving Freight Payments at Digital Speed Starts With Data

Freight and shipping have been through the wringer after supply chain snags. Routable CEO Omri Mor and Flexport Chief Financial Officer Kenny Wagers told Karen Webster that there’s a silver lining of sorts. At a high level, the pain points and snarls of the past few years have changed the willingness on the part of the stakeholders to improve their processes, to make data flows, and therefore, payments, more efficient.
crowdfundinsider.com

Binance Labs Leads Private Round II for GoPlus Security to Build Permissionless Security Services

Binance Labs, the venture capital, innovation and incubation arm of Binance, is pleased “to announce that it is leading a private round II for GoPlus Security.”. GoPlus Security claims it is “a leading Web3 security infrastructure provider that covers most of the major blockchain networks with multidimensional risk detection to build a safer Web3 environment.”
TechCrunch

Microsoft acquires startup developing high-speed cables for transmitting data

HCF cables have been around since the ’90s. But what Lumenisity brings to the table is a proprietary design with an air-filled center channel surrounded by a ring of glass tubes. The idea is that light can travel faster through air than glass; in a trial with Comcast in April, a single strand of Lumenisity HCF was reportedly able to deliver traffic rates ranging from 10 Gbps to 400 Gbps.
PYMNTS

JPMorgan Payments’ Merchant Acquiring Business Passes $2T Milestone

J.P. Morgan Payments’ merchant acquiring business has settled more than $2 trillion globally in 2022. This is the most that the business has settled through its platforms in a single year, Max Neukirchen, head of payments and commerce solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, said in a Monday (Dec. 12) post on LinkedIn.
