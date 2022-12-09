Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
LBW holds PTK Honor Society induction
LBW Community College recently held an induction ceremony for 72 students into the Alpha Beta Eta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society. PTK recognizes academic achievement and provides opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming. The Alpha Beta Eta Chapter of PTK...
wdhn.com
A new bbq restaurant opens in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — The smell of barbeque was in the air in Geneva County, as a new restaurant is in town. Tin Pig in Slocomb opened its doors to the public this afternoon. The owners opened up a little early as the line began to build. James McMiller,...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia City Schools Superintendent provides report to Andalusia city council
Andalusia City Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel Shakespeare provided a positive report to the members of the city council during a meeting on Tuesday. Shakespeare, who is in his second year as the school system’s superintendent, told the council that his vision is to elevate Andalusia City Schools to one of the top performing systems in the state and that progress has already been made.
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Highland Home teenager returns home
Local law enforcement reported a Highland Home teen has returned home after a missing child alert had been issued via social media. The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s office initially received a report late Friday, alerting them Jerrika Carter, a 15-year-old Black female, left the area of Lavon Lane in Highland Home and had not returned home.
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
Andalusia Star News
Deadline extended for Covington County Program of Leadership
The Opp Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2023 Covington County Program of Leadership. This will be the program’s third year after, coordinated by Opp Chamber Executive Administrator Kelly Brandin. Nine graduates made up the inaugural leadership class in 2021. The mission of this program is...
wtvy.com
Dale County has first Aniah's Law case in Alabama
Secretary for the Department of Commerce Ed Castile says that while we are currently in an employment valley, a peak is closer than we think. Larry Givens gives Miracle on Foster donation update - Abbeville. Updated: 3 hours ago. Larry Givens of the Cochran Firm gives an update on MOF.
Sister of Alabama man killed in car crash speaks out
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last month, life has been rough for Sharon Kennard as she has been on the road constantly tending to sick family members. Now, life has thrown another curveball her way — Sunday morning she lost her younger brother in a car crash. “Two weeks later somebody comes to my […]
wdhn.com
Law Enforcement seminar in Ozark looks at high stress of the job
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In Ozark, Dale/Geneva counties’ District Attorney Kirk Adams sponsored the 14th annual wiregrass law enforcement conference. One issue discussed is it’s okay to say your not okay. The average life of a law enforcement officer is only 57 years old, and the profession has one of the highest” suicide rates.
WSFA
2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler confirms a second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from this summer. Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Darren Stallworth. Stallworth was killed in the parking lot of Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge, located at 707 W State Highway 106, on Aug. 25.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects
Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass groups discuss rise in opioid overdoses
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The state of Alabama is seeing a higher-than-average amount of opioid overdoses this year. That’s according to a recent poll released by the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration. There are about 55 non-fatal opioid overdoses nationwide per every 100,000 people. Houston County and Coffee...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Council paves way for new Child Advocacy Center office
The Covington County Child Advocacy Center will be moving into a new home next year after striking an agreement with the city to purchase a property. The city council voted to declare the property located at 122 6th St. — known to some local residents as the old superintendent’s office — as surplus and allowing Mayor Earl Johnson to enter into an agreement to sell the property to the CAC.
wdhn.com
New Brockton’s mayor hands in her resignation
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A longtime officeholder in the Wiregrass says she plans to resign her position by the end of the year. At Monday night’s New Brockton City Council meeting, Mayor Kathy Holley formally handed in her resignation. Mayor Holley told the council due to mainly...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
WSFA
2 arrested after months-long investigation into Greenville gambling operation
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A months-long investigation into illegal gambling has resulted in the arrests of two people and the seizure of multiple devices, guns and drugs, according to the Greenville Police Department. The department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant Thursday evening on a residence on South Pine...
