Golfpay Teams With Get Beyond to Expand Golf Payment Platform
Golf course payment platform Golfpay hopes to expand its offering through a collaboration with Get Beyond. “Our partnership with Get Beyond adds an innovative ecosystem partner from the payment space with feet on the ground,” Golfpay CEO Dale Merritt said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) news release, noting that payments had become “more and more productized.”
Perwyn Acquires VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence for Gambling Payments Regulation
European private equity investor Perwyn has bought VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence. VIXIO, a London-based FinTech that provides data and intelligence to the gambling payments industry, said in a Monday (Dec. 12) press release that the acquisition will support “the ambitious growth plans of VIXIO’s established management team.”. Perwyn has...
CoinTelegraph
Fintech company ZELF launches anonymous Visa debit card with crypto recharge
American fintech company ZELF has introduced an anonymous Visa debit card that can be usedat any of Visa’s 80 million locations worldwide. ZELF’s latest initiative will allow users to open up a U.S. dollar checking account with only their name, email and phone number, sparing them from having to provide documentation such as a social security number and proof of address. According to the fintech company, prospective clients can open a checking account and have an anonymous virtual debit card, which works with Apple Pay and Google Pay, within 30 seconds.
Canadian FinTech Everyday People to Buy General Credit Services
Everyday People Financial is acquiring General Credit Services. The Canada-based FinTech and consumer financing company said in a Friday (Dec. 9) press release that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with the shareholders of General Credit Services, which provides accounts receivable (AR) management services, and General Credit. Everyday...
Exin Versa Launches Invoice Management System for Nigerian Businesses
Exin Versa has launched a platform that helps buyers in Nigeria digitize their supply chain processes. The new Xelar by Exin Versa also enables these buyers to quickly access finance, collaborate easily with their suppliers and improve business performance, Xelar by Exin Versa Co-founder Folorunso Williams wrote in a post on LinkedIn.
'It appears massive fraud was committed': Here are the 7 best quotes from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's interview on crypto, FTX, and the future of digital assets.
The implosion of FTX shook the crypto industry to its core in recent weeks as token prices continue to fall. Coinbase hasn't been immune to the tumult, with the company expecting a 50% revenue decline in 2022. CEO Brian Armstrong gave an interview to the Stratechery newsletter, and these are...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Fallout: Mastercard Chief Sees Crypto Market ‘Resetting’ After Exchange’s Collapse
FTX, the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange platform founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), may have done more than just wipe the entire crypto market with billions worth of capitalization in just a matter of few days. In the wake of one of the worst and most bemusing digital currency-related company implosions to...
Leveraging Embedded Finance To Fuel Small Business Ambitions
In this month’s “Embedded Finance Tracker®,” Sofiat Abdulrazaaq, CEO at on-demand food truck marketplace Goodfynd, explains why a reliable payment partner is the first step to bringing value to a small business, including new sources of capital. An interview with Sofiat Abdulrazaaq, CEO at on-demand food...
JPMorgan Payments’ Merchant Acquiring Business Passes $2T Milestone
J.P. Morgan Payments’ merchant acquiring business has settled more than $2 trillion globally in 2022. This is the most that the business has settled through its platforms in a single year, Max Neukirchen, head of payments and commerce solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, said in a Monday (Dec. 12) post on LinkedIn.
Coinbase Offers No-Fee Conversion of USDT to USDC
Coinbase is offering to convert USDT to USDC with no fees. The firm said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) blog post that the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets had seen a “flight to safety,” even from fiat-backed stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to reserve assets like the U.S. dollar.
Moving Freight Payments at Digital Speed Starts With Data
Freight and shipping have been through the wringer after supply chain snags. Routable CEO Omri Mor and Flexport Chief Financial Officer Kenny Wagers told Karen Webster that there’s a silver lining of sorts. At a high level, the pain points and snarls of the past few years have changed the willingness on the part of the stakeholders to improve their processes, to make data flows, and therefore, payments, more efficient.
Brazil central bank grants Google Pay payment institution status
SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google Pay has received approval to operate as a payment institution in Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, the country's official gazette showed on Thursday, allowing it to initiate payment transactions.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Why Embedded Finance Could Be the Silver Bullet for SMBs
Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) face significant obstacles when it comes to payments friction. These payment complications can take many forms, with 45% of SMBs reporting that manual reviews are a top challenge, 43% complaining about the high costs of making payments, 41% reporting time-consuming payments processes and 35% lacking financing options. The average SMB cited no less than four different payments challenges.
Merchants Use AI and Shopper Intent to Boost Online Sales
Shoppers buying gifts for others are haunted later by these searches when shopping for themselves. That neatly explains why intent is the next frontier of eCommerce recommendations. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the JPMC Merchant Series: Global Innovators in Payments, Alexandre Robicquet, CEO and co-founder of recommendation engine Crossing Minds, said: “When you ask for a recommendation, you don’t ask a complete stranger. You ask someone that knows you and has an intimate understanding of what motivates and drives you.”
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Item-Level Data Gets Ready to Remake Loyalty and Personal Financial Management
Item-level data is poised to bring a new level of impact and relevance to card-linked offers. The status quo of listing purchases as “general merchandise” is getting a reboot with SKU-level data that gives a far better portrait of the consumer to retailers, enabling more specificity in offers and opening new vistas in rewards and loyalty long reliant on cash back.
Arqit and Traxpay Team on Secure Supply Chain Finance
Arqit Quantum and Traxpay are collaborating to help supply chain actors conduct business efficiently and securely. With their signing of a contract, Arqit’s quantum-safe encryption is being deployed directly into Traxpay’s supply chain financing platform, the companies said in a Monday (Dec. 12) press release. The agreement comes...
FoodTech Firm NotCo Expands AI Offering After $70M Series D1
Plant-based food company NotCo will expand its B2B offerings after raising $70 million. The capital will let other consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, ingredient suppliers and technology providers use NotCo’s artificial intelligence tool Giuseppe “for their own innovation purposes and exponentially accelerate the transformation of the plant-based industry,” the company said in a Monday (Dec. 12) news release.
Card Payments Account for 90% of UK Retail Transactions
Card payments now account for nearly 90% of all retail transactions in the U.K. The findings from the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) 2022 Payments Survey reveal that debit cards have continued to gain ground as the preferred payment method in the U.K., accounting for 67.28% of all retail transactions in 2021. This represented a total value of 282 billion pounds ($345.7 billion) , an 18% increase from 2020 figures.
Coupa’s 77% Buyout Premium Reflects Demand for Spend Management Efficiencies
When Coupa confirmed it was being acquired for $8 billion, spend management industry took note. It wasn’t because it involved private equity firm Thoma Bravo, or that that deal was struck in all cash at $81 shares, but rather, that it marked a 77% premium above Coupa’s closing price on Nov. 22, before media reports of a potential buyout triggered its ascent.
