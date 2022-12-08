ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply chain issues hit Denton electric; mayor urges federal support from the state

A “nationwide shortage” of good electrical transformers has reached Denton — impacting municipal electric companies’ ability to meet the increased demand for them because of explosive growth.

This supply chain issue has left Denton Municipal Electric with nearly $16 million in outstanding purchase orders for electric distribution transformers and a long delivery wait time of 70 to 104 weeks, which DME general manager Antonio Puente said is double the normal delivery time.

