Kansas State

The Independent

Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise on Thursday.Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.The company said in a news release that the pipeline segment where the spill occurred had been “isolated” and that the company was using booms, or barriers, to keep the spilled...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-TC Energy Estimated Release Volume From Keystone Pipeline Spill Is 14,000 Barrels

* ESTIMATED RELEASE VOLUME FROM KEYSTONE PIPELINE SPILL IS 14,000 BARRELS
US News and World Report

Investigators, Cleanup Crews Begin Scouring Oil Pipeline Spill in Kansas

WASHINGTON, Kansas (Reuters) -Emergency crews on Friday were preparing to labor through the weekend to clean up the largest U.S. crude oil spill in nearly a decade, with workers descending on this farming community from as far away as Mississippi. A heavy odor of oil hung in the air, according...
KANSAS STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Mosaic temporarily curtails potash production at Canadian mine

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Tuesday that it has temporarily curtailed potash production at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan, mine in Canada, citing slower-than-expected demand. Mosaic said in a statement that its inventories are adequate to meet demand in the short term. The company had restarted Colonsay...

