What the keystone pipeline shutdown means to you
A Keystone Pipeline System oil spill this week at least briefly caused a spike in oil prices and its environmental impact is yet unknown. What impacts is it expected to have going forward?
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise on Thursday.Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.The company said in a news release that the pipeline segment where the spill occurred had been “isolated” and that the company was using booms, or barriers, to keep the spilled...
Data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
The massive Keystone Pipeline has been shut down after oil was found to be leaking into a Kansas creek.
Keystone pipeline leaks oil into Kansas creek, sending oil prices higher
Operators of the Keystone oil pipeline linking the United States to Canada issued an emergency shutdown of the line on Thursday after it began leaking crude oil into a creek in Kansas. Oil prices climbed on news of the leak, with futures for U.S.-based West Texas Intermediate climbing as high...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
TC Energy evaluates Keystone pipeline restart plans after major oil spill
Dec 9 (Reuters) - TC Energy TRP.TO said on Friday it is evaluating plans to return its Keystone pipeline to service after it leaked 14,000 barrels of oil into a Kansas creek, the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade. Crews in Kansas continued clean-up efforts...
Major oil pipeline outage to hit U.S. stockpiles, refinery supplies
HOUSTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - An outage on the largest oil pipeline to the United States from Canada could affect inventories at a key U.S. storage hub and cut crude supplies to two oil refining centers, analysts and traders said on Friday.
Virginia farmer is one of four suing federal government over aid they never received
"From slavery, to sharecroppers, to surviving the horrific laws of Jim Crow, there have always been Black farmers in this country," he said. "Today, we're facing extinction."
Video Shows Low Levels Where Mississippi and Missouri Rivers Meet
The place where two mighty rivers meet doesn't look very mighty right now with the ongoing drought causing incredibly low water levels. New drone video shows exactly how low both rivers really are. Bowzer's Towboat Channel captured this video a few days ago near the Jones-Confluence Point State Park. That's...
Federal government to protect rare prairie bird found in Oklahoma, Kansas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The U.S. government says it will protect two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich Permian...
Falling Mississippi River Waters Reveal Rare Ancient Lion Remains
The more the Mississippi River waters fall due to drought, the more we're learning about the past. The most recent discovery in the river is a rare lion that once roamed America thousands of years ago. I first saw this shared in a short video by The Weather Channel showing...
BRIEF-TC Energy Estimated Release Volume From Keystone Pipeline Spill Is 14,000 Barrels
* ESTIMATED RELEASE VOLUME FROM KEYSTONE PIPELINE SPILL IS 14,000 BARRELS Source text: https://bit.ly/3UGNogr Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
US announces fusion energy success ‘that could revolutionize the world’ – live
Breakthrough came after experiment with 192 high-energy lasers, say US energy officials – follow all the latest news
Investigators, Cleanup Crews Begin Scouring Oil Pipeline Spill in Kansas
WASHINGTON, Kansas (Reuters) -Emergency crews on Friday were preparing to labor through the weekend to clean up the largest U.S. crude oil spill in nearly a decade, with workers descending on this farming community from as far away as Mississippi. A heavy odor of oil hung in the air, according...
🎥Kan. rep introduces bill to block federal listing of lesser prairie chicken
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas introduced legislation to prohibit the U.S. Interior Department from imposing restraints on land use through designation of the lesser prairie chicken as threatened or endangered. In November, federal wildlife officials registered the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and endangered...
Louisiana expected to see major new flood protection projects in federal bill
A major bill set for passage by Congress is expected to eventually result in billions of dollars in flood risk reduction projects in Louisiana as well as trigger a review of whether New Orleans area levees should be further strengthened to protect against so-called 200-year storms. The projects are part...
Iowa and South Dakota Are Among Leading States for Quarter Horses
South Dakota and Iowa are home to some of the biggest populations of America's most popular breeds of horses. According to Cowgirl Magazine of the more than 2.4 million quarter horses in the country, more than 140,000 reside in the Mount Rushmore and the Hawkeye States. So what distinguishes a...
Mosaic temporarily curtails potash production at Canadian mine
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Tuesday that it has temporarily curtailed potash production at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan, mine in Canada, citing slower-than-expected demand. Mosaic said in a statement that its inventories are adequate to meet demand in the short term. The company had restarted Colonsay...
