Getir buys fast grocery rival Gorillas in $1.2 billion deal
ISTANBUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Turkish delivery company Getir has bought German rival Gorillas in a deal worth $1.2 billion that will merge two of the remaining companies in Europe promising groceries in minutes.
US News and World Report
Walmart Plans to Offer BNPL Loans Through Its Fintech Venture - Report
(Reuters) - The fintech venture backed by Walmart Inc is planning to launch buy now, pay later loans as soon as next year, the Information reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The retail giant last...
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
Washington Examiner
Taiwan-based semiconductor factory invests $40B in Arizona factory
A Taiwanese chipmaking giant is tripling its investment in a semiconductor factory in Arizona , a move showing further interest in helping the United States compete with China in innovation after the passage of legislation supporting domestic chip production. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will invest $40 billion into its...
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard gets backing of major tech union
The president of the Communications Workers of America argued to the FTC that the governing body should approve Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Amazon’s Andy Jassy
24/7 Wall St.'s third candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Andy Jassy of Amazon.
TechCrunch
Apple partner Foxconn invests another $500 million in India business
In a stock exchange filing in Taiwan on Thursday, Foxconn said its Singapore subsidiary is deploying the capital into the India entity, Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited. Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan first reported about the filing. The move follows Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, picking up...
South Dakota Searchlight
Shareholder-rights firms circling as Daktronics postpones earnings report
Multiple law firms specializing in shareholder rights are inviting affected investors to contact them after a regulatory filing raised concerns about the finances of Brookings-based Daktronics. Shares of the company tumbled after it announced Tuesday that it was postponing its earnings report and also rescheduling a conference call about the report to 10 a.m. Central […] The post Shareholder-rights firms circling as Daktronics postpones earnings report appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
rigzone.com
Tullow Chooses New CFO And Executive Director
Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the company. — Oil and gas company Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as an Executive Director of the company. Miller is the current interim CFO and...
Barclays names Currie as chief operating officer in management reshuffle
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) said it had appointed Alistair Currie as chief operating officer on Wednesday, replacing Mark Ashton-Rigby, in a management reshuffle by Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan.
Broadcom faces EU antitrust probe into $61 billion VMware deal - sources
BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO.O) is set to face a setback in its $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware (VMW.N) with EU antitrust regulators poised to open a full-scale investigation into the deal, people familiar with the matter said.
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
EU ministers fail again on gas price cap to contain costs
BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union energy ministers failed yet again to overcome their deep differences Tuesday on a natural gas price cap that many hope would make utility bills cheaper so people can stay a little warmer during harsh winter days — if not this year, then later.
Barclays promotes mostly men to investment bank managing director
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has promoted 85 people to managing director (MD) in its investment bank, it said on Thursday, with by far the majority of the coveted titles this year being taken by men.
Warren Buffett just gifted $759 million of Berkshire Hathaway stock to good causes — after donating $4 billion in June
Warren Buffett made a surprise donation of $759 million in stock on Wednesday. The investor split a total of 2.4 million Class B shares between four of his family's foundations. Buffett has gifted 52% of his Berkshire Hathaway shares since 2006, but still holds a 15.5% stake. Warren Buffett must...
VinFast Announces Plans For Initial Public Offering In The USA
Vietnam-based automaker VinFast has made its future official: it has publicly filed a statement of registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the United States. Assuming all goes to plan, VinFast will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "VFS." The...
Samsung, LG plan multi-billion-dollar additional investment in Vietnam
HANOI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Korean electronics giants Samsung (005930.KS) and LG (066570.KS) plan to pour billions of dollars of additional investment into Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday.
itechpost.com
Apple Contractor Foxconn Invests $500 Million in India to Diversify Supply Chain
Foxconn, Apple's biggest supplier contractor, has invested $500 million in its Indian subsidiary. According to South China Morning Post, this is part of the Taiwanese manufacturing giant's move to diversify its supply chain after the stringent pandemic controls in China that disrupted production at the company's key iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.
TechRadar
Pentagon awards $9bn cloud contract to Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft
The Pentagon has announced it is awarding its cloud computing network contract to Google, Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft,. The wide-ranging contract will see its value total $9 billion over multiple stages until an estimated June 2028 completion date. The four companies will play a part in the Joint Warfighter Cloud...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Air Products And Chemicals Says CEO Seifi Ghasemi's 2022 Compensation Was $18.5 Mln
* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO SEIFI GHASEMI'S 2022 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.5 MILLION VERSUS $13.8 MILLION IN 2021 - SEC FILING. * AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO PAY RATIO FOR FISCAL 2022 WAS 276 TO 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
