Multiple law firms specializing in shareholder rights are inviting affected investors to contact them after a regulatory filing raised concerns about the finances of Brookings-based Daktronics. Shares of the company tumbled after it announced Tuesday that it was postponing its earnings report and also rescheduling a conference call about the report to 10 a.m. Central […] The post Shareholder-rights firms circling as Daktronics postpones earnings report appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.

4 DAYS AGO