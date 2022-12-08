ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Walmart Plans to Offer BNPL Loans Through Its Fintech Venture - Report

(Reuters) - The fintech venture backed by Walmart Inc is planning to launch buy now, pay later loans as soon as next year, the Information reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The retail giant last...
Washington Examiner

Taiwan-based semiconductor factory invests $40B in Arizona factory

A Taiwanese chipmaking giant is tripling its investment in a semiconductor factory in Arizona , a move showing further interest in helping the United States compete with China in innovation after the passage of legislation supporting domestic chip production. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will invest $40 billion into its...
ARIZONA STATE
TechCrunch

Apple partner Foxconn invests another $500 million in India business

In a stock exchange filing in Taiwan on Thursday, Foxconn said its Singapore subsidiary is deploying the capital into the India entity, Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited. Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan first reported about the filing. The move follows Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, picking up...
South Dakota Searchlight

Shareholder-rights firms circling as Daktronics postpones earnings report

Multiple law firms specializing in shareholder rights are inviting affected investors to contact them after a regulatory filing raised concerns about the finances of Brookings-based Daktronics. Shares of the company tumbled after it announced Tuesday that it was postponing its earnings report and also rescheduling a conference call about the report to 10 a.m. Central […] The post Shareholder-rights firms circling as Daktronics postpones earnings report appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
rigzone.com

Tullow Chooses New CFO And Executive Director

Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the company. — Oil and gas company Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as an Executive Director of the company. Miller is the current interim CFO and...
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Boston 25 News WFXT

EU ministers fail again on gas price cap to contain costs

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union energy ministers failed yet again to overcome their deep differences Tuesday on a natural gas price cap that many hope would make utility bills cheaper so people can stay a little warmer during harsh winter days — if not this year, then later.
CarBuzz.com

VinFast Announces Plans For Initial Public Offering In The USA

Vietnam-based automaker VinFast has made its future official: it has publicly filed a statement of registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the United States. Assuming all goes to plan, VinFast will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "VFS." The...
itechpost.com

Apple Contractor Foxconn Invests $500 Million in India to Diversify Supply Chain

Foxconn, Apple's biggest supplier contractor, has invested $500 million in its Indian subsidiary. According to South China Morning Post, this is part of the Taiwanese manufacturing giant's move to diversify its supply chain after the stringent pandemic controls in China that disrupted production at the company's key iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.
TechRadar

Pentagon awards $9bn cloud contract to Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft

The Pentagon has announced it is awarding its cloud computing network contract to Google, Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft,. The wide-ranging contract will see its value total $9 billion over multiple stages until an estimated June 2028 completion date. The four companies will play a part in the Joint Warfighter Cloud...

