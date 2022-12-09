ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols Lose Commitment of 2024 WR Mazeo Bennett

By Matt Ray
 4 days ago

After committing to Tennessee in October, Greenville (S.C.) wide receiver has de-committed from the Vols and committed to South Carolina.

Bennett announced the news moments ago.

"I mean, ever since I first went up there, I fell in love," Bennett told Volunteer Country in October of why Tennessee was the right fit for him. "Well not even since I first went up there the one of the first times I ever got on the phone with the,, I just felt the love from Tennessee. And then finally going up there and being out there a few times. I mean, it never, it never disappointed me, honestly. And it's just a family atmosphere out there. And I can feel it."

Tennessee will likely continue to recruit Bennett, as others have done since his commitment as there is a long ways to go in the 2024 class.

Bennett’s de-commitment leaves the Vols with three players committed in the class, including Jonathan Echols, Kaleb Beasley and Carson Gentle.

VolunteerCountry

