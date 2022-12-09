ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Will Miss Multiple Weeks

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czGwK_0jcPmGIf00

L.A. is missing some reserve size for the immediate future.

Little-used reserve Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will be sidelined for at least two weeks with the right ankle sprain that he suffered in the second half of yesterday's 126-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN .

The 6'6" backup small forward has appeared sporadically for L.A. He was a part of Darvin Ham's rotation to start the 2022-23 NBA season after signing a one-year veteran's minimum deal in the summer, but his inability to connect on his long-range looks limited his usefulness in Laker lineups.

Through his 14 active games, the 29-year-old is averaging just 2.2 points on .429/.182/.714 shooting splits, plus 1.8 rebounds a night.

That said, with starting power forward LeBron James and reserve big Wenyen Gabriel unavailable last night in Toronto, JTA was installed as the team's starting power forward.

Gabriel and now Toscano-Anderson will both miss the rest of L.A.'s six-game road trip, which started promisingly with statement wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards, before the team was beset by injuries and fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Raptors.

Los Angeles will conclude its road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers Friday and Detroit Pistons Sunday, two very beatable clubs should the Lakers be somewhat healthy. And, despite the absences of Gabriel and to a lesser extent JTA, the team is nevertheless expected to actually get some other reinforcements in time for those two bouts. Per Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register , the team's All-Star starting frontcourt of LeBron James (sore left ankle) and Anthony Davis (illness) has seen their status upgraded to "probable" for tomorrow against Philadelphia.

L.A. has fallen to a 10-14 record on the season, and at this point must be hoping to salvage at least a 3-3 road trip with an easy W over Detroit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Made Significant Trade Offer

Amid a recent surge that has seen them go from 2-10 to 10-15, the Los Angeles Lakers look to be buyers rather than sellers at the February trade deadline. With that in mind, they're apparently already making offers. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Why Draymond is 'not concerned' about other teams in West

The Warriors are 14-13 after their 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday at Chase Center and would be in the play-in tournament had the NBA playoffs started after 27 games. But, despite their record, Draymond Green isn't threatened by the other teams in the Western Conference. As teams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy