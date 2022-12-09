Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities
An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
nbc16.com
Wrong-way Beltline driver charged with DUII and assault
EUGENE, Ore. — The man responsible for a serious wrong-way crash on Beltline Saturday night has been arrested for DUII and assault, the Eugene Police Department announced in a press release. According to Eugene Police, 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene was driving his Mercedes G4 SUV westbound in...
nbc16.com
Roseburg man arrested on theft charge found to be suspect in tent fire on courthouse lawn
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 42-year-old Roseburg man was arrested and charged Saturday after police investigated a reported theft at a business on NW Stewart Park. While he was in custody, officers learned he was also a suspect in a reckless burning case. According to a Roseburg Police Department report,...
nbc16.com
Albany Police looking for a pickup truck seen in the area of deadly hit-and-run Saturday
ALBANY, Ore. — The Albany Police Department is looking for information about a dark-colored vehicle, believed to be a single-cab pickup truck, possibly a Nissan. The vehicle is wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that took place early Saturday morning, December 10. Officials say 30-year-old Alexandria Lee Mulrooney...
kezi.com
Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Beltline near Coburg Road
EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash that shut down all eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Coburg Road exit Saturday was the result of someone driving the wrong way, according to Eugene Police Department. The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. on December 10 and quickly affected traffic. According to...
nbc16.com
EPD to start DUII saturation patrols December 15, continuing through the new year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has been once again been awarded the DUII High Visibility Enforcement Overtime grant, enabling the department to staff DUII patrols more so than usual. More police presence will ensure enough officers to be present on the roads, enabling them to identify, stop and process impaired drivers.
kqennewsradio.com
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
highway58herald.org
LCSO IMPAIRED DRIVING SATURATION PATROLS
Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 32 people in the United States die each day due to an impaired driver. Every one of these deaths are preventable. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies across...
klcc.org
Wrong-way driver on Eugene's Beltline critically injures another driver, shuts down Saturday night traffic
A crash caused by a wrong-way driver last night shut down all eastbound lanes of Eugene’s Beltline near the Coburg Road exit for two-and-a half hours. A Eugene Police investigator told KLCC that the crash occurred around 9:45pm. He said a man driving a large SUV turned onto the eastbound lanes, and traveled a few hundred yards westbound before hitting a mid-size SUV head-on.
nbc16.com
Albany Police looking for vehicle involved in early Saturday morning fatal hit-and-run
ALBANY, Ore. — Albany Police are looking for a driver involved in an early morning hit-and-run that took the life of a woman. Police say just before 4:30 a.m., someone called 9-1-1 to report a person in the roadway in the 1500 block of Geary Street Southeast. When officers...
kezi.com
Eugene police locate missing, endangered teen
UPDATE 9:23 p.m. - Eugene Police said Johnson was located and safe. EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for information about the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing Thursday evening. According to EPD, Josiah Isiaih Johnson, 14, reportedly left the Station 7 area at about 5...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Dec. 9
Thursday morning, Dec. 8, at approximately 5:43am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 33000blk of E. Saginaw Rd. Responders arrived to find that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle was deceased. Preliminary investigation reveals that a blue Nissan Sentra had been driving westbound on E. Saginaw Rd. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a driveway embankment and rolled onto its top. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
kezi.com
Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports. According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.
nbc16.com
Santa's reindeers make their way to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Santa's reindeer made a little detour to Eugene Sunday afternoon. Dasher and Dancer of Timberview Farms made their way to Coastal Farm and Ranch supply store, giving kids and families some holiday magic with Christmas two weeks away. "Bringing the reindeer out allows kids to get...
kezi.com
New Eugene YMCA in the works
EUGENE, Ore. -- Six months after construction started, walls at the new YMCA location are going up for a facility that Y officials say will better serve the needs of the community. December marks six months since construction of the new YMCA at 24th Street and Hilyard Street started back...
thatoregonlife.com
More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning
Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
nbc16.com
Hidden treasures waiting to be found on the Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail awaits those in search of a new downtime addiction. There are hidden charms, limited edition charms, and charms that fit businesses' themes. The Charm Trail was first started by the Coos Art Museum in 2016 as a central spot...
kptv.com
Family rescued after getting stuck in snow while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A family’s search for the perfect Christmas tree turned into a search and rescue operation after they became stuck in several feet of snow in Marion County. On Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to help a family...
kezi.com
LCSO investigating body found in woods as homicide
NOTI, Ore. -- After an investigation, The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they have confirmed that a man found dead in the forest near Wacker Point Road died as a result of a homicide, and they are expanding their investigation. According to the LCSO, on November 20 deputies responded...
