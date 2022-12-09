ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to Do in Norfolk, Virginia

Located on the Chesapeake Bay, Norfolk, Virginia, is a city that is full of things to do. The city has many attractions, such as the Naval Station Norfolk and the Chrysler Museum of Art. You can also check out the zoo, which is home to animals, including lions and bears.
'Valuable time was wasted' | Member of Virginia Beach Mass Shooting commission talks frustrations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Cariens didn't ask to be a part of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, but when approached, he felt he had no other option. “When someone comes to you, and they’ve lost their wife, there are three little girls suffering from stress and they say, 'Can you help me,' the answer has to be yes," he told 13News Now on Monday.
Kingsmill Resort Is an Ideal Winter Getaway in Williamsburg, VA

Kingsmill Resort is the perfect destination for winter golf, relaxation, scenic views and an abundance of history. Craving a winter tee time? Pack up your clubs and head to one of Virginia’s premier golf resorts, where two 18-hole championship courses are open to overnight guests year-round. Set on beautifully...
Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy

Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports.
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison

'Satan club' discussed at Chesapeake school board meeting

More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening.
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor
Everything was perfect — until it wasn’t

Estimated reading time 9 minutes, 3 seconds. For 40 years, the air medical crew at Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance has been playing a critical role for the community of Norfolk, Virginia, and its surrounding area. As a fully functional critical care unit operated by Metro Aviation, Nightingale is tasked with...
William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected

William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Sentara Gastroenterology Specialists Opens In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—Sentara Gastroenterology Specialists is now open at Sentara Port Warwick, located at 1031 Loftis Blvd., Suite 201 in Newport News. In-office procedures will begin in early 2023. Once completely staffed and running at capacity, the office will be a local resource for patients looking to treat issues affecting...
