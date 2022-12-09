ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
klcc.org

EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Beltline near Coburg Road

EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash that shut down all eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Coburg Road exit Saturday was the result of someone driving the wrong way, according to Eugene Police Department. The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. on December 10 and quickly affected traffic. According to...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES

Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

EUGENE, OR
highway58herald.org

LCSO IMPAIRED DRIVING SATURATION PATROLS

Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 32 people in the United States die each day due to an impaired driver. Every one of these deaths are preventable. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies across...
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Eugene Springfield Fire personnel fired up for their new engines

Eugene Springfield Fire has two new, state-of-the-art engines that’ll be put into action by month’s end. The new engines will serve Fire Stations 6 and 11. Costing $2. 3 million, both were designed in consultation with the fire department, the City of Eugene’s fleet service, and manufacturer, Pierce.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Wrong-way driver on Eugene's Beltline critically injures another driver, shuts down Saturday night traffic

A crash caused by a wrong-way driver last night shut down all eastbound lanes of Eugene’s Beltline near the Coburg Road exit for two-and-a half hours. A Eugene Police investigator told KLCC that the crash occurred around 9:45pm. He said a man driving a large SUV turned onto the eastbound lanes, and traveled a few hundred yards westbound before hitting a mid-size SUV head-on.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Police investigating hit-and-run that killed Albany woman

ALBANY, Ore. — A woman is dead and police are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run, the Albany Police Department said. Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Albany PD responded to a 911 call of a "person down in the roadway" in the 1500 block of Geary Street SE, the police department stated.
ALBANY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Dec. 9

Thursday morning, Dec. 8, at approximately 5:43am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 33000blk of E. Saginaw Rd. Responders arrived to find that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle was deceased. Preliminary investigation reveals that a blue Nissan Sentra had been driving westbound on E. Saginaw Rd. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a driveway embankment and rolled onto its top. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports. According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police: Missing teen has been found safe

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area to go to a storage unit, around 5:00 p.m. Police say the teen is endangered as he needs...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning

Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Santa's reindeer make stop in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Santa's reindeers made a little detour to Eugene Sunday afternoon. Dasher and Dancer of Timberview Farms made their way to Coastal Farm and Ranch supply store, giving kids and families some holiday magic with Christmas two weeks away. "Bringing the reindeer out allows kids to get...
