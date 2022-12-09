Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klcc.org
Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities
An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
KCBY
Roseburg man arrested on theft charge found to be suspect in tent fire on courthouse lawn
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 42-year-old Roseburg man was arrested and charged Saturday after police investigated a reported theft at a business on NW Stewart Park. While he was in custody, officers learned he was also a suspect in a reckless burning case. According to a Roseburg Police Department report,...
KCBY
Albany Police looking for a pickup truck seen in the area of deadly hit-and-run Saturday
ALBANY, Ore. — The Albany Police Department is looking for information about a dark-colored vehicle, believed to be a single-cab pickup truck, possibly a Nissan. The vehicle is wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that took place early Saturday morning, December 10. Officials say 30-year-old Alexandria Lee Mulrooney...
kezi.com
Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Beltline near Coburg Road
EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash that shut down all eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Coburg Road exit Saturday was the result of someone driving the wrong way, according to Eugene Police Department. The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. on December 10 and quickly affected traffic. According to...
kqennewsradio.com
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
kezi.com
An early Christmas gift for Eugene Springfield Fire: two new fire trucks!
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire recently received a pair of brand-new fire trucks with a bunch of modern features that officials say will make them excellent firefighting vehicles. Combined, the cost of the new trucks was more than $2 million. The fire department says the benefits of the trucks...
highway58herald.org
LCSO IMPAIRED DRIVING SATURATION PATROLS
Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 32 people in the United States die each day due to an impaired driver. Every one of these deaths are preventable. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies across...
Albany woman, 30, killed by hit-run driver
An Albany woman was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene of the crash in the early hours of Saturday, Albany police said.
klcc.org
Eugene Springfield Fire personnel fired up for their new engines
Eugene Springfield Fire has two new, state-of-the-art engines that’ll be put into action by month’s end. The new engines will serve Fire Stations 6 and 11. Costing $2. 3 million, both were designed in consultation with the fire department, the City of Eugene’s fleet service, and manufacturer, Pierce.
klcc.org
Wrong-way driver on Eugene's Beltline critically injures another driver, shuts down Saturday night traffic
A crash caused by a wrong-way driver last night shut down all eastbound lanes of Eugene’s Beltline near the Coburg Road exit for two-and-a half hours. A Eugene Police investigator told KLCC that the crash occurred around 9:45pm. He said a man driving a large SUV turned onto the eastbound lanes, and traveled a few hundred yards westbound before hitting a mid-size SUV head-on.
KCBY
Police investigating hit-and-run that killed Albany woman
ALBANY, Ore. — A woman is dead and police are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run, the Albany Police Department said. Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Albany PD responded to a 911 call of a "person down in the roadway" in the 1500 block of Geary Street SE, the police department stated.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Dec. 9
Thursday morning, Dec. 8, at approximately 5:43am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 33000blk of E. Saginaw Rd. Responders arrived to find that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle was deceased. Preliminary investigation reveals that a blue Nissan Sentra had been driving westbound on E. Saginaw Rd. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a driveway embankment and rolled onto its top. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
kezi.com
Eugene police locate missing, endangered teen
UPDATE 9:23 p.m. - Eugene Police said Johnson was located and safe. EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for information about the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing Thursday evening. According to EPD, Josiah Isiaih Johnson, 14, reportedly left the Station 7 area at about 5...
kezi.com
Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports. According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Missing teen has been found safe
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area to go to a storage unit, around 5:00 p.m. Police say the teen is endangered as he needs...
KATU.com
Police identify Oregon man found dead on rural Lane County road, death ruled homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators identified a 37-year-old man who was found dead along a rural road off Highway 126 in Lane County, ruling his death as a homicide. The man was found November 20 in the woods near Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road. Authorities...
thatoregonlife.com
More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning
Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
KATU.com
Santa's reindeer make stop in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Santa's reindeers made a little detour to Eugene Sunday afternoon. Dasher and Dancer of Timberview Farms made their way to Coastal Farm and Ranch supply store, giving kids and families some holiday magic with Christmas two weeks away. "Bringing the reindeer out allows kids to get...
kptv.com
Family rescued after getting stuck in snow while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A family’s search for the perfect Christmas tree turned into a search and rescue operation after they became stuck in several feet of snow in Marion County. On Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to help a family...
Comments / 0