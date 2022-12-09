ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Fox 19

Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Illuminate Hamilton lights up streets, buildings for annual tradition

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Families and friends turned out for an annual tradition Saturday as Hamilton lit up for the holidays. Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays. Hundreds of luminaries lined the streets. The event also featured laser light shows on several buildings and shops stayed open late...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Thousands show up to sneaker convention in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Thousands of people showed up to a sneaker convention in Loveland over the weekend. The company Snkr Culture held the convention at the Oasis Conference Center on Sunday. Customers showed up to buy, sell, and trade exclusive sneakers and the hottest apparel. More than 150 vendors...
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Christkindlmarkt highlights local vendors and German heritage

COVINGTON, Ky. — Booths lined up in Mainstrasse Village area on Sunday for Covington's Christkindlmarkt. Executive Director of Renaissance Covington Nick Wade said the idea to the Covington Christkindlmarkt is to highlight local artists and entrepreneurs. He said a lot of German heritage lies in the Covington area. “This...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Local village mayor dies unexpectedly at 63

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The mayor of a local village has died unexpectedly at the age of 63. Mayor Joseph Anneken lived in Elmwood Place his entire life, his obituary says. He was a machinist for 45 years and had also served on the village council for several years. The obituary...
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Aurora IGA to Close Permanently

All employees have been guaranteed jobs at other locations in the area. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - The Aurora IGA, aka Tandy's, will close permanently at the beginning of 2023. Owner Joe Jester tells Eagle Country 99.3 that the store will close on January 2.
AURORA, IN
WKRC

Educator of the Week brings her own unique personality

TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Our Educator of the Week has taught third grade at Edgewood Intermediate School for the last 20 years. Amber Schmidt was nominated for the care and personality she brings to the classroom, which brings her students back to say hi, year after year. "I'll have fourth...
TRENTON, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closures in effect for I-275 paving project in Hamilton County

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced lane closures along Interstate 275 this week as part of an ongoing resurfacing project. According to officials, double-lane closures will take effect on westbound I-275 between the Interstate 75 and Winton Road interchanges at 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of car into a porch on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Report of a car into a porch and electric box on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills. Unknown injuries, crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
CINCINNATI, OH

