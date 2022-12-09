Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton lights up streets, buildings for annual tradition
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Families and friends turned out for an annual tradition Saturday as Hamilton lit up for the holidays. Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays. Hundreds of luminaries lined the streets. The event also featured laser light shows on several buildings and shops stayed open late...
WKRC
100-year-old handcrafted sign and arch for bird preserve in Clifton restored
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A little piece of history was returned to a local neighborhood. A 100-year-old handcrafted sign and arch for a bird preserve was unveiled Saturday in Clifton. The Rawson Woods Bird Preserve is located next to Mount Storm Park. The land was given to the city by...
WKRC
Thousands show up to sneaker convention in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Thousands of people showed up to a sneaker convention in Loveland over the weekend. The company Snkr Culture held the convention at the Oasis Conference Center on Sunday. Customers showed up to buy, sell, and trade exclusive sneakers and the hottest apparel. More than 150 vendors...
WKRC
10,000 Santas to flood Downtown Cincinnati and Covington to benefit cancer research
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Downtown and Covington will be flooded with Santas on Saturday for the 15th annual SantaCon. 10,000 people are expected to participate at more than 50 bars in Over-the-Rhine, The Banks, Mt. Adams, Covington, and the Central Business District. "The first year, we had 25 Santas. A couple...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
spectrumnews1.com
Christkindlmarkt highlights local vendors and German heritage
COVINGTON, Ky. — Booths lined up in Mainstrasse Village area on Sunday for Covington's Christkindlmarkt. Executive Director of Renaissance Covington Nick Wade said the idea to the Covington Christkindlmarkt is to highlight local artists and entrepreneurs. He said a lot of German heritage lies in the Covington area. “This...
WKRC
Local village mayor dies unexpectedly at 63
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The mayor of a local village has died unexpectedly at the age of 63. Mayor Joseph Anneken lived in Elmwood Place his entire life, his obituary says. He was a machinist for 45 years and had also served on the village council for several years. The obituary...
WKRC
You can buy, sell or trade reptiles at a monthly convention in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hundreds of people check out lizards, snakes, and other creatures at the Cin City Reptile Show every month. Reptile enthusiasts hold the monthly convention where people can buy, sell, trade, or just learn about reptiles. The event is held at the West Chester Holiday Inn on Muhlhauser...
2 men arrested in Dayton for allegedly ‘skimming’ gas pumps
It is alleged Garcia and Ochoa then stole credit card information via the skimmers and used that information to purchase gift cards at area stores.
What are our chances of seeing a White Christmas this year?
Christmas is now less than two weeks away and we have yet to see any snow this December. Here is what history tells us about our chances at seeing a White Christmas.
eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora IGA to Close Permanently
All employees have been guaranteed jobs at other locations in the area. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - The Aurora IGA, aka Tandy's, will close permanently at the beginning of 2023. Owner Joe Jester tells Eagle Country 99.3 that the store will close on January 2.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a fire at Palomino Drive in Villa Hills
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a fire at Palomino Drive in Villa Hills. Residents are being evacuated. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
The River: A fascination with steamboats of the rivers and the men and women who worked, lived on them
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. Charlie Ipcar, a preeminent...
WKRC
Educator of the Week brings her own unique personality
TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Our Educator of the Week has taught third grade at Edgewood Intermediate School for the last 20 years. Amber Schmidt was nominated for the care and personality she brings to the classroom, which brings her students back to say hi, year after year. "I'll have fourth...
St. Rita's teacher on leave after accusations they threw a student to the ground
A teacher at St. Rita School for the Deaf is accused of throwing one of her students down on the ground and the incident was partially caught on camera.
WKRC
Saint Vincent de Paul helps families make Christmas happen with free presents for kids
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - St. Vincent de Paul hosted hundreds of families on Saturday for its Angel Toy Program. Parents got to pick out free Christmas gifts for their kids and get them wrapped at the charity's outreach center in the West End. And so the parents could concentrate...
WLWT 5
Lane closures in effect for I-275 paving project in Hamilton County
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced lane closures along Interstate 275 this week as part of an ongoing resurfacing project. According to officials, double-lane closures will take effect on westbound I-275 between the Interstate 75 and Winton Road interchanges at 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
WLWT 5
Report of car into a porch on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Report of a car into a porch and electric box on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills. Unknown injuries, crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
