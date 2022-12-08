Read full article on original website
KDRV
Suspect arrested after armed robbery at Motel 6 in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A suspect has been arrested after breaking into a hotel room at the Motel 6 on S. 6th St. and threatening guests with a firearm, according to the Klamath County Sheriff's Office. Deputies who arrived on scene identified the suspect as 33-year-old Albert Elias Benavidez of...
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO CHARGES MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
KDRV
Medford Police Department awarded COPS grant to fund the city’s Livability Team
MEDFORD -- The Medford Police Department was recently awarded a federal grant to assist with the hiring of three new livability team officers. Allowing more outreach to people living along the greenway. $375,000 was granted by the Community Oriented Police Services. Chief Deputy Trevor Arnold says with more officers on...
KDRV
Man charged for death from brawl at the Wonder Bur Lounge & Cafe
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police say today they arrested a 40-year-old off-duty bartender for the death of a bar patron. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says its detectives Friday arrested Todd Heckers for manslaughter and assault charges for the death of a 75-year-old man. GPPD says on December...
KTVL
75-year-old man dies after fight with off-duty bartender
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a 75-year-old man died after a fight at the Wonder Bur Lounge & Cafe earlier this month. According to police, an off-duty bartender had been in a fight with three other men, ages 75, 75, and 63 on Dec. 1.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office identifies vehicle used in White City robbery case
UPDATE (12/10/2022): The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they identified the suspects' vehicle. If you have any information about the armed robbery or suspects involved, please call ECSO dispatch at (541) 776-7206. WHITE CITY, Ore. – Right now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is trying to find...
Fatal vehicle vs pedestrian accident at 6th and Fargo
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling...
KDRV
Pedestrian struck by car and killed near Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A woman is dead after being run over by a car at the intersection of Highway 39 and Fargo St. in Klamath County, according to Oregon State Police. OSP says that 22 year old Christina Mueller was driving a GMC Sierra and traveling eastbound when she struck the pedestrian, 53 year old Jerri Vaughn of Klamath Falls. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans.
KTVL
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in bad weather
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says a person died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Klamath County. According to police, 53-year-old Jerri Vaughn of Klamath Falls was walking on the roadway at the intersection of Highway 39 and Fargo Street. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans and was not in a crosswalk when they were hit.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
KDRV
Southern Oregon Subaru and Southern Oregon Humane Society team up to find pets new homes
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Southern Oregon Subaru and the Southern Oregon Human Society (SO Humane Society) host their annual 11th pet adoption event. The event took place in the dealership's Service Facility. About 52 dogs were put up for adoption. Executive Director of the SO Humane Society, Karen Evans said the...
philomathnews.com
Brad’s Blog: State board OKs Triple Nickles as name for creek in Douglas County
The “Triple Nickles” — the World War II-era airborne infantry unit that served as the subject of a special program during Philomath’s Veterans Day Celebration last month — will now be connected to a creek in Douglas County. Some of you might remember a blog...
Snow And Ice Removal Information From City of Klamath Falls
Our Streets Division is committed to making snow and ice control the number one priority during winter months. Snow removal and snow hauling utilizes the largest portion of available man-hours. When weather permits, street crew continue to repair streets, handle drainage issues, repair equipment and perform day-to-day repairs necessary for roadway safety.
KCBY
ODOT: Expect heavy snow, low visibility at high elevation
SOUTHERN OREGON — The Oregon Department of Transportation says to expect heavy snow and low visibility Saturday at high elevation. "I-5 Siskiyou Summit south of Ashland will have a tire chains requirement most of today," ODOT says. Expect similar conditions in high Cascades area - OR Highways 62, 138E,...
Klamath Falls News
Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin
KLAMATH RIVER BASIN – Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County today [December 8, 2022], Governor Kate Brown joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and leaders of the Klamath, Yurok, and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a transformative dam removal project that will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries – the largest river restoration project in American history.
KDRV
Pet of the Week: Meet Maverick!
Meet Maverick! This young little guy had a pretty rough start to his life. He was in a living situation where an intentional injury led to him having his leg amputated. However, he's been adjusting really well, and he's ready to show all of his love to a two-legged friend now.
Klamath Falls News
Snowflake Parade delights KF in falling snow
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Superheros to Santa Claus were welcomed with arms wide open at the 38th Annual Snowflake Festival Parade downtown, Thursday night. Thousands of spectators lined Main Street from the museum to the courthouse to jointly celebrate the holiday season in Klamath Falls. Full story: https://www.basinbeat.com/news/snowflake-parade-delights-kf-in-falling-snow.
kpic
Umpqua Health adds two members to leadership team
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Health is announcing the addition of two members to its leadership team, the organization said in a news release. Umpqua Health manages the coordinated care organization in Douglas County. Dr. Philip Greger is the new Chief Medical Officer tasked with ensuring safe and effective medical...
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS ISSUE PROCLAMATION FOR NATIONAL GUARD DAY
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has issued a proclamation calling upon all citizens of the county to observe National Guard Day on Tuesday. A County release said it will be the Guard’s 386th birthday. Commissioner Chris Boice said the National Guard is the oldest military organization in America,...
