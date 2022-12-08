ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

KDRV

Suspect arrested after armed robbery at Motel 6 in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A suspect has been arrested after breaking into a hotel room at the Motel 6 on S. 6th St. and threatening guests with a firearm, according to the Klamath County Sheriff's Office. Deputies who arrived on scene identified the suspect as 33-year-old Albert Elias Benavidez of...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DCSO CHARGES MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

75-year-old man dies after fight with off-duty bartender

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a 75-year-old man died after a fight at the Wonder Bur Lounge & Cafe earlier this month. According to police, an off-duty bartender had been in a fight with three other men, ages 75, 75, and 63 on Dec. 1.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Fatal vehicle vs pedestrian accident at 6th and Fargo

On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE

A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
Klamath Alerts

Snow And Ice Removal Information From City of Klamath Falls

Our Streets Division is committed to making snow and ice control the number one priority during winter months. Snow removal and snow hauling utilizes the largest portion of available man-hours. When weather permits, street crew continue to repair streets, handle drainage issues, repair equipment and perform day-to-day repairs necessary for roadway safety.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KCBY

ODOT: Expect heavy snow, low visibility at high elevation

SOUTHERN OREGON — The Oregon Department of Transportation says to expect heavy snow and low visibility Saturday at high elevation. "I-5 Siskiyou Summit south of Ashland will have a tire chains requirement most of today," ODOT says. Expect similar conditions in high Cascades area - OR Highways 62, 138E,...
ASHLAND, OR
Klamath Falls News

Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin

KLAMATH RIVER BASIN – Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County today [December 8, 2022], Governor Kate Brown joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and leaders of the Klamath, Yurok, and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a transformative dam removal project that will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries – the largest river restoration project in American history.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Pet of the Week: Meet Maverick!

Meet Maverick! This young little guy had a pretty rough start to his life. He was in a living situation where an intentional injury led to him having his leg amputated. However, he's been adjusting really well, and he's ready to show all of his love to a two-legged friend now.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Snowflake Parade delights KF in falling snow

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Superheros to Santa Claus were welcomed with arms wide open at the 38th Annual Snowflake Festival Parade downtown, Thursday night. Thousands of spectators lined Main Street from the museum to the courthouse to jointly celebrate the holiday season in Klamath Falls. Full story: https://www.basinbeat.com/news/snowflake-parade-delights-kf-in-falling-snow.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kpic

Umpqua Health adds two members to leadership team

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Health is announcing the addition of two members to its leadership team, the organization said in a news release. Umpqua Health manages the coordinated care organization in Douglas County. Dr. Philip Greger is the new Chief Medical Officer tasked with ensuring safe and effective medical...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COMMISSIONERS ISSUE PROCLAMATION FOR NATIONAL GUARD DAY

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has issued a proclamation calling upon all citizens of the county to observe National Guard Day on Tuesday. A County release said it will be the Guard’s 386th birthday. Commissioner Chris Boice said the National Guard is the oldest military organization in America,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

