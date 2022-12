Our City Council now has two new members, so it might be a good time to remind citizens of Malibu’s unique position. While we are an incorporated city with all of the issues that presents, we also have five other governmental or quasi-governmental organizations within our city limits that we do not control. Our main street (PCH) is owned by Caltrans. We have State Parks, County and State Beaches, and Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, all within or adjacent to our boundaries. We also have the California Coastal Commission with jurisdiction over many development issues in the City.

MALIBU, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO