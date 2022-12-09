ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Isabel, TX

ValleyCentral

Citrus industry bounces back despite challenges

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The holidays are in full swing and the citrus industry is seeing a brighter season this year. As many choose to use citrus as a stocking stuffer or in a gift basket, the gift can sweeten up the holidays. “Citrus has been a very popular addition all throughout Christmas for years […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen CISD opens first-of-its-kind fire simulator

Harlingen is now home to a first-of-its-kind fire simulator. It is able to give future and current firefighters some realistic training. "We get live training hands on, I learn more hands on," Harlingen High School senior James Salazar said. Salazar is a senior at Harlingen High School, and he already...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Brownsville breaks world record through free pet vaccination clinic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville, in partnership with multiple organizations, broke a Guinness World Record Saturday evening for “Most Pledges Received for a Pet Vaccination Campaign in 24 Hours.” The record was achieved by hosting a 12-hour drive through pet vaccination clinic free to all pet owners for their beloved pets. Hundreds of […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
News Channel 25

Gov. Abbott says emergency response resources activated ahead of expected storms

Gov. Abbott said he has activated emergency response resources ahead of storm systems expected Tuesday. "Please heed guidance from emergency personnel & remain weather-aware," said Abbott. According to 25 News Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines, a strong system will pull into The Plains on Tuesday. "Scattered showers and storms will develop...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Local car club spreads holiday cheer to children in need

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Custom Car Club raised money to donate toys for the non-profit Blue Sunday – a child abuse prevention organization. Valley Custom hosted a raffle to raise money for children in need and then contacted Blue Sunday to set up a donation of 50 brand new toys. “We wanted to give […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

TXDOT closures could impact Mercedes traffic

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes will be closing six eastbound I-2 entry and exit ramps starting Monday, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation. The closures begin at 9 p.m. and will remain closed until 5 a.m. starting Monday Dec. 12 through Wednesday Dec. 14, the release states. The […]
MERCEDES, TX
B93

Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas

U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark

HARLINGEN, TX

