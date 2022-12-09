Read full article on original website
Citrus industry bounces back despite challenges
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The holidays are in full swing and the citrus industry is seeing a brighter season this year. As many choose to use citrus as a stocking stuffer or in a gift basket, the gift can sweeten up the holidays. “Citrus has been a very popular addition all throughout Christmas for years […]
KRGV
Harlingen CISD opens first-of-its-kind fire simulator
Harlingen is now home to a first-of-its-kind fire simulator. It is able to give future and current firefighters some realistic training. "We get live training hands on, I learn more hands on," Harlingen High School senior James Salazar said. Salazar is a senior at Harlingen High School, and he already...
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
tpr.org
Texas’ last public lighthouse shines for the first time in 117 years
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. At the southern tip of Texas, hundreds of people gathered around the last public lighthouse in the state on Friday.
riograndeguardian.com
Dierlam: Valley Metro does have enough money to operate a bus service in Valley colonias
EDINBURG, Texas – Valley Metro does have the money to start and maintain bus routes in the Rio Grande Valley’s colonias. What it lacks are drivers to man the buses. This is the view of Sarah Dierlam, assistant executive director of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council. The LRGVDC runs Valley Metro.
fox34.com
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
Study: This brewery is the coolest brewery in Texas
If you are looking for a fun place to hang out with friends on a weekend night, look no further than the brewery
City of Brownsville breaks world record through free pet vaccination clinic
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville, in partnership with multiple organizations, broke a Guinness World Record Saturday evening for “Most Pledges Received for a Pet Vaccination Campaign in 24 Hours.” The record was achieved by hosting a 12-hour drive through pet vaccination clinic free to all pet owners for their beloved pets. Hundreds of […]
News Channel 25
Gov. Abbott says emergency response resources activated ahead of expected storms
Gov. Abbott said he has activated emergency response resources ahead of storm systems expected Tuesday. "Please heed guidance from emergency personnel & remain weather-aware," said Abbott. According to 25 News Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines, a strong system will pull into The Plains on Tuesday. "Scattered showers and storms will develop...
Texas witness photographs unusual shapes in sky with flickering lights
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Anna reported watching two unusual shapes in the sky with flickering lights at about 3:05 a.m. on January 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Local car club spreads holiday cheer to children in need
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Custom Car Club raised money to donate toys for the non-profit Blue Sunday – a child abuse prevention organization. Valley Custom hosted a raffle to raise money for children in need and then contacted Blue Sunday to set up a donation of 50 brand new toys. “We wanted to give […]
Texans Brace For Cold As Frigid Temperatures Are On Their Way
"A cold front is forecast to move through the region..."
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Diners rank 4 Texas restaurants among ‘most beloved’ in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — They say everything is better in Texas, but most of the time it’s better, too. The food scene is no exception, and that’s proven by a new list of the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America for 2022. Four restaurants in Texas were ranked on the list.
TXDOT closures could impact Mercedes traffic
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes will be closing six eastbound I-2 entry and exit ramps starting Monday, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation. The closures begin at 9 p.m. and will remain closed until 5 a.m. starting Monday Dec. 12 through Wednesday Dec. 14, the release states. The […]
Is a front license plate required in Texas?
At least 20 states don't require front license plates, according to AutoList.
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"
"I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally. I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime." Texas Gov. Abbott.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
