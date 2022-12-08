Read full article on original website
3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere
There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now
If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
explorebigsky.com
Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation
Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
Resident shares concerns over unleashed dogs at Cherry River Fishing Access
At the Cherry River Fishing Access you'll find a sign that says to keep your dogs leashed, but not everyone follows that rule.
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
KULR8
Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both I-90 WB lanes between Bozeman and Livingston
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Both I-90 westbound lanes are blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash between Livingston and Bozeman Tuesday. The Montana Department of Transportation said in its 511 road report map the crash is located 2.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324 at mile-marker 322. Road conditions have scattered snow and...
NBCMontana
Montana's first Whole Foods nears opening
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
Fairfield Sun Times
Gallatin Co. Sheriff gives reminder to be prepared for an accident after snowmobiler injured near Carrot Basin
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was injured near the Carrot Basin area of Big Sky Saturday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports Gallatin County Dispatch received a call Saturday at 2:23 pm for a snowmobiler who had sustained serious injuries to their lower leg. The call was made by...
herosports.com
2022 FCS Playoffs: SDSU vs. Montana State Tale of the Tape
No. 1 seed South Dakota State hosts No. 4 Montana State on Saturday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. SDSUStatMSU. 12-1Record12-1 4thSOS13th. 0.463 (14th)3rd down...
The Flight Deal
jetBlue: New York – Bozeman, Montana (and vice versa). $207 (Basic Economy) / $287 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
'Swatting' incident reported at Manhattan Library
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday that a report of an active shooter in Manhattan was a falsely reported "swatting" incident.
Montana State vs. SDSU: 5 Things You Need to Know
The Montana State University Bobcats are heading to Brookings, SD to face the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits in the 2022 FCS championship semifinals on Saturday, December 17. Here's what you need to know about the game. After receiving home-field advantage in the FCS playoffs thus far, the Bobcats are...
KULR8
I-90 WB lanes blocked near Livingston due to crash
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - All westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 near Livingston Friday due to a crash. The crash is located at mile-marker 332, 0.50 mile east of Junction US 89 South-Livingston-Exit 333. According to the Montana Department of Transportation 511 road report map, traffic is being diverted through Livingston...
