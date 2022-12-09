ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL
SWAT unit responds to scene of deadly shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A SWAT unit with the Orange County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of a deadly shooting that happened early Monday afternoon, according to investigators. Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to the 200 block of Alston Drive in reference to shots fired and reports of...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
DELAND, FL
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Volusia County corrections director appeals county’s decision to terminate him

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders sent a notice last week to terminate the county’s corrections director after allegations of misconduct. The county said there were allegations that under Director Mark Flowers inmates were sent to a special unit to be disciplined without due process, while others were denied communications privileges and one inmate was given a crayon to write a letter to their attorney.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Local physician arrested after alleged bloody attack on woman

A local physician was arrested after an alleged bloody attack on a woman. Pinal Kumar Patel, 34, was “out of breath and sweaty” and had blood on his shirt, pants and feet when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report. Deputies went to the home after a 911 hangup call.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Florida men plead guilty to drug, gun charges

FLORIDA – Members of an alleged drug-trafficking conspiracy have pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in an operation dubbed “Titan Fall,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Carlos Alberto Roman,...
ORLANDO, FL
Troopers seeking witnesses after Orlando man hit, killed by car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 37-year-old Orlando man died after being struck by a car Sunday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was either riding or walking a bicycle, shortly after 11 p.m., when he was hit by a vehicle headed southbound on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane. He was taken to Advent Health East where he died of his injuries.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking wine at lunch

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking wine at lunch. Cathie Ann Oldham, 71, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a tan 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at about 4 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Frazier Way and Josephine Court not far from her home on Goodman Court when a 911 caller reported an “intoxicated subject in a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller said the vehicle was driving in a reckless manner, struck a curb and almost hit a golf cart.
WILDWOOD, FL
Orlando Search Warrant Busts Local Financial Crime Operation

The Orlando Police Department recently celebrated the arrests of suspects committing financial crimes locally. OPD financial crimes detectives recently executed a search warrant on a suspect vehicle that was used in the commission of multiple fraud offenses, using victims personal identification information to open loans and bank accounts and doing cash withdraws immediately, in Orlando as well as other Central Florida jurisdictions. Here’s what police found:
ORLANDO, FL

