flaglerlive.com
‘There Is going To be a Homicide Tonight,’ Woman Threatens Girlfriend Before Stabbing Her
Sheila Marie Orozco, who had been staying at her girlfriend’s home, is at the Flagler County jail following her arrest on accusations that she stabbed her girlfriend, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, on Sherwood Street in the Mondex (Daytona North) late the night of Dec. 9. The victim went to...
WESH
Jury sees evidence in Seminole County video game console murder trial
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A trial in Seminole County continues for a Maitland man accused of brutally murdering his roommate over a PlayStation. That man's roommate may soon take the stand in the 2018 death of his former roommate, 24-year-old Joshua Barnes. Ian McClurg took a plea deal. 23-year-old...
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed outside Brevard County McDonald's in case of possible mistaken identity, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's restaurant in Central Florida after he walked up to a person inside their vehicle eating and began to attack them, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. Based on evidence, the sheriff's office said the man may have...
mahoningmatters.com
Woman offers $100 to get inmate beaten. 5 men put him in a hospital, Florida cops say
A woman’s elaborate plan to see a Florida inmate suffer ended in her own arrest after investigators learned of a jailhouse “bounty” offered to get the man beaten, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Five other inmates jumped at the $100 reward, resulting in the...
fox35orlando.com
SWAT unit responds to scene of deadly shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A SWAT unit with the Orange County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of a deadly shooting that happened early Monday afternoon, according to investigators. Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to the 200 block of Alston Drive in reference to shots fired and reports of...
fox35orlando.com
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
WESH
911 calls released after 29-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. — Candles are still burning at a makeshift memorial on Chipola Avenue marking the spot where Khory Woulard, 29, was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. People who live in the area were quick to call...
Volusia County corrections director appeals county’s decision to terminate him
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders sent a notice last week to terminate the county’s corrections director after allegations of misconduct. The county said there were allegations that under Director Mark Flowers inmates were sent to a special unit to be disciplined without due process, while others were denied communications privileges and one inmate was given a crayon to write a letter to their attorney.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm possession
A 31-year-old man from Ocala is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced on Monday that Ricky Darnell Franklin, Jr. has pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. He had been indicated on May 24, 2022.
villages-news.com
Local physician arrested after alleged bloody attack on woman
A local physician was arrested after an alleged bloody attack on a woman. Pinal Kumar Patel, 34, was “out of breath and sweaty” and had blood on his shirt, pants and feet when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report. Deputies went to the home after a 911 hangup call.
WESH
12-year-old arrested for allegedly bringing loaded gun to school in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after police say she brought a gun to school. According to police, it happened towards the end of the school day on Friday. According to school officials, they received a phone call late in the day Friday saying a...
niceville.com
Florida men plead guilty to drug, gun charges
FLORIDA – Members of an alleged drug-trafficking conspiracy have pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in an operation dubbed “Titan Fall,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Carlos Alberto Roman,...
WESH
Deputies: 12-year-old girl brought loaded gun to Seminole school
LAKE MARY, Fla. — Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 12-year-old girl who brought a loaded gun to her middle school on Friday, according to an arrest report. The girl was arrested around 4 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary after a loaded Glock...
cw34.com
Florida man found in swamp 2 days after he was accused of beating his father
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man spent two nights in the swamp after deputies said he beat his father. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Cory Philippe was wanted by deputies after he had brutally beaten his father with a metal object. The search started on Wednesday...
fox35orlando.com
Troopers seeking witnesses after Orlando man hit, killed by car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 37-year-old Orlando man died after being struck by a car Sunday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was either riding or walking a bicycle, shortly after 11 p.m., when he was hit by a vehicle headed southbound on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane. He was taken to Advent Health East where he died of his injuries.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking wine at lunch
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking wine at lunch. Cathie Ann Oldham, 71, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a tan 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at about 4 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Frazier Way and Josephine Court not far from her home on Goodman Court when a 911 caller reported an “intoxicated subject in a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller said the vehicle was driving in a reckless manner, struck a curb and almost hit a golf cart.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for three suspects who allegedly stole $17,000 worth of jewelry
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three individuals who are suspected of stealing over $17,000 worth of jewelry from the Ocala Antique Mall. On December 2, 2022, two male suspects and a female suspect walked into the Ocala Antique Mall. Once inside, the...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Search Warrant Busts Local Financial Crime Operation
The Orlando Police Department recently celebrated the arrests of suspects committing financial crimes locally. OPD financial crimes detectives recently executed a search warrant on a suspect vehicle that was used in the commission of multiple fraud offenses, using victims personal identification information to open loans and bank accounts and doing cash withdraws immediately, in Orlando as well as other Central Florida jurisdictions. Here’s what police found:
