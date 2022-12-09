As we slide headlong and uncontrollably into the holiday season, I wanted to share with the Houston Moms sisterhood something that has revolutionized the way I approach giving gifts. Like so many, about 2 years ago, I started working from home and suddenly my guest room became my office. With this new space came a small walk-in closet that was just begging to be used. But how? My job didn’t require much storage space and I didn’t want it to become a catch-all for the stuff overflowing from other parts of my house.

