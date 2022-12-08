Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch ‘David & Annie: After the 90 Days’ season 2 for free
The TLC spin-off series “David & Annie: After the 90 Days” premiered its new season on Monday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET. The new season features David and Annie attempting to bring Annie’s 14-year-old brother and 16-year-old cousin to America hoping this will offer the teens more opportunities in their future. The road to guardianship may be harder than either of them ever expected. Viewers looking to stream season 2 can do on Philo, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Discovery+. All four streaming services offer free trials.
‘Superstar’ Season 2 free live stream: How to watch online without cable
“Superstar” is airing the premiere of its second season on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. The series features a look at some of the most prominent superstars to shape American culture, with the first episode focusing on Reba McEntire. Here’s the information you’ll need to watch a free...
‘Monster: Dahmer’ Becomes Netflix’s Third Title Ever to Cross 1 Billion Hours Viewed in 60 Days
“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” continues to set viewership records for Netflix. The Ryan Murphy-created series debuted on the streamer on Sept. 21, and by the 60-day mark on Nov. 20, it had clocked more than one billion hours of viewing. Only two other titles in Netflix history have been able to achieve the same: “Squid Game” in 2021 and Season 4 of “Stranger Things” earlier this year. Both reached that milestone within their first month. Netflix measures its charts of its most popular series and films of all time based on each project’s viewership during its first 28...
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Returns to No. 2 Following Season 5 Premiere, ‘Falling For Christmas’ Debuts at No. 10
“The Crown” returns to Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart to No. 2 following the premiere of Season 5 on Nov. 9. During the Nov. 7-13 viewing window, the series earned 2.13 billion minutes viewed in its first few days of streaming. In its fifth installment, the British royal drama picks up with Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce stepping into the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Lesley Manville and Elizabeth Debicki starred as Prince Charles and Princess Diana as the series explores the scandalous divorce of the two figures. In Christmas fashion, Lindsay Lohan’s “Falling for Christmas” has...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
AOL Corp
'Yellowstone' Fans Are Outraged Over Season 5 Premiere
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." The Yellowstone premiere was filled with drama, and we're not just talking about what happened on the Dutton ranch. Yes, the episodes clocked in at more than 2 hours and were filled with traumatic events, political power moves, and intense moments, but some fans had difficulty tuning in and took to social media to air their complaints.
What Is The Single Most Iconic Dance Number In Any Movie Or TV Show?
For those of us who've been watching that Wednesday scene on repeat.
Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 After Driving Record Paramount+ Sign-Ups
Forget everything you’ve been told. Crime does pay — at least for Paramount+’s Tulsa King, which has been renewed for Season 2 after just three outings. The renewal comes after the Sylvester Stallone-led mob drama helped drive the largest number of new Paramount+ sign-ups in a single day. Tulsa King streams new episodes on Paramount+ every Sunday, but its premiere episode’s Nov. 13 “simulcast” on Paramount Network drew 3.7 million total viewers, besting the linear viewership for HBO’s House of the Dragon debut — and thus making it the year’s biggest series premiere across cable. Series creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) serves as executive...
CNBC
CBS-owned stations added to free, rapidly growing local news streaming service VUit
Local news streaming platform VUit reached a deal to add content from CBS's 13 owned and operated local news channels, which include major markets like New York and Los Angeles. Founded by streaming technology firm Syncbak, VUit is a free, ad-supported option for local news and events that's seen its...
Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere on Netflix (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date for fantasy drama series “Shadow and Bone,” set for global release on March 16. The eight-episode season finds Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov on the run from General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). In the second season, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Kirigan is more dangerous than ever, but Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) rally their new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify Alina’s powers. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, and the second season...
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
Legendary Cancelled After 3 Seasons as HBO Max Purge Continues
HBO Max has dropped the ball, cancelling the voguing competition series Legendary after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed. This is HBO Max’s second unscripted cancellation in two days, following Monday’s axing of FBoy Island. It’s also the latest in a long list of HBO Max casualties triggered by the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, joining original series Made for Love, Raised by Wolves and Gordita Chronicles and the Batgirl movie (we have a full roundup of the bloodletting here.) Premiering in May 2020, Legendary pitted more than a half-dozen voguing houses against each other via a series of balls. Dashaun Wesley was the Master of Ceremonies,...
14 Actors Who Pivoted From Movies To TV
I can't wait to see Tom Holland tackle a TV series with The Crowded Room!
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
AdWeek
Peacock Hits 18 Million Subscribers
Peacock has hit 18 million subscribers, up from the 15 million subscribers the streamer had at the end of its third quarter. “That’s real subscribers, paying us real American dollars,” NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said at the UBS media conference Monday, citing the decision to remove some of the company’s programming rights from Hulu, which NBCUniversal owns with Disney, as a reason for the subscriber growth.
Popculture
Why 'Home Town' Didn't Show the Napiers' Living Room During Season Premiere
Viewers tuning into the Season 6 premiere of HGTV's hit renovation show Home Town got a glimpse into series stars Ben and Erin Napier's home. The premiere episode saw the couple turning the script a bit from the usual format, this time tackling a home renovation project at their own house in Laurel, Mississippi, but some viewers were left questioning why the episode didn't show the couple's living room.
World Screen News
Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval
Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0