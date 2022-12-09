The Pittsburgh Penguins have won five in a row, and they handled the Buffalo Sabres twice in two nights by beating them on both ends of a back-to-back. The big story was the return of Kris Letang to the Penguins lineup just 12 days after a stroke. On the NHL trade front, the Montreal Canadiens have renewed their interest in Brock Boeser as a past offer was revealed. A pair of three-game suspensions were handed out, there’s a terse spat between the 2011 Bruins and 2011 Canucks over a Stanley Cup Story, and the viral video of the day is Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot nearly knocking out a teammate on the bench.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO