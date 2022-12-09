Read full article on original website
John Carnes
3d ago
Steelers haven't had a had a top notch team last few weeks. Lot easier to win when your playing teams as bad as your own team
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt says everyone in the stadium knew Ravens would run the ball
You often hear coaches use the phrase, “take what the defense gives you” but on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens offense took what it wanted against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Despite being down to the team’s third-string quarterback, an undrafted rookie and zero threat to throw the football, the...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on defensive struggles: 'I just thought they wore down'
After the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Mike Tomlin was solemn even by his standards in the postgame press conference. It had to be tough to watch his defense get run on all game long. Tomlin noted that he thought the defense just wore down...
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky on his performance: 'Great to be back out there with the guys'
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky came in for an injured Kenny Pickett on Sunday but was unable to lead the Steelers past the Baltimore Ravens. A big part of that was due to the three interceptions Trubisky threw. But surprisingly, after the game, Trubisky was pretty upbeat after the game...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ravens Pro Bowler admits being exposed by Steelers; John Harbaugh hypes up late drive; Jaromir Jagr's latest exploits
Despite a loss, the Steelers’ wide receivers are forcing a Ravens Pro Bowler to do some introspection. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is gushing about his team’s game-sealing drive at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are already underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Penguins have a stiff...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
3 Pittsburgh Steelers to blame for degrading Week 14 loss to Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, perhaps ending any chance they had at a late-season playoff run. In 32 meetings between Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh, 24 of them have been decided by a touchdown or less. Despite the records of the two teams, there is rarely much separating them due to familiarity.
Jerry Jones explains how TY Hilton affects Cowboys’ OBJ pursuit
Jerry Jones was candid in speaking about how the team acquiring TY Hilton impacts their Odell Beckham Jr pursuit. The Dallas Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr seemed destined to end up together. Then, the floor fell out. Dallas leaked Beckham’s medical info which indicated he was not as close to...
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey: George Pickens 'was burning me out there'
The Steelers offense struggled once again in Week 14 after the early exit of QB Kenny Pickett with a concussion. But rookie wide receiver George Pickens made it interesting vs. Ravens' cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey wasn't surprised by Pickens' talent but was disappointed by his performance. "I tried to recruit...
3 reasons the Cowboys will be fine without Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys opted not to sign Odell Beckham Jr., and believe it or not, there are several reasons why they’ll be just fine. Week 14 in the NFL has passed, and the Dallas Cowboys have their veteran wide receiver addition fans have been waiting for. No, it’s not...
Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, sign with Buffalo Bills
WR Cole Beasley, who retired in October after spending two weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad, has come out of retirement to sign with the practice squad of his former team, the Buffalo Bills.
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
Bucs make roster moves ahead of Sunday's game vs. 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit as they head into Week 14. Linebacker K.J. Britt has been activated from injured reserve, while wide receiver Deven Thompkins and safety Nolan Turner have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Dan’s Daily: Canadiens Made Offer for Boeser, Penguins Unbeatable
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won five in a row, and they handled the Buffalo Sabres twice in two nights by beating them on both ends of a back-to-back. The big story was the return of Kris Letang to the Penguins lineup just 12 days after a stroke. On the NHL trade front, the Montreal Canadiens have renewed their interest in Brock Boeser as a past offer was revealed. A pair of three-game suspensions were handed out, there’s a terse spat between the 2011 Bruins and 2011 Canucks over a Stanley Cup Story, and the viral video of the day is Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot nearly knocking out a teammate on the bench.
