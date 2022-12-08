Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
WBTV
More sunshine Tuesday before the rain returns on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure to our north will hold on today, bringing more sunshine, but chillier afternoon readings that will only top out in the lower 50s. Clouds will increase and thicken, but it will stay dry tonight with chilly lows in the 30s. First Alert Weather Days...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days declared for Wednesday, Thursday as heavy rain moves in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front that will bring drier, colder air for the weekend. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: Rain likely, heavy at times. Friday - Weekend: Cold and dry. Clouds have increased across the Charlotte region as...
WBTV
Near-average, dry Tuesday ahead after sun returned Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days: Wednesday and Thursday. For the first time in over a week, sunshine returned to the area! With our mostly clear skies, however, temperatures will drop quickly through the rest of the evening. By the time we wake up on Tuesday morning, temperatures will be around freezing for most of the region. Patchy fog and low clouds will be possible along and northwest of I-85, otherwise, mostly sunny skies will carry us into the afternoon hours. Tuesday afternoon highs will reach upper 40s and lower 50s.
WBTV
Sunshine returns after many cloudy, rainy days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is building into the Carolinas from the north today, bringing a much-needed boost of bright sunshine after a little morning fog burns off. Today and Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, finally!. First Alert Weather Days: Rain Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Weekend: Looks dry, but...
WBTV
Break out the sunglasses! Sunny today, heavy rain later this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is finally back in the forecast through Tuesday before a round of heavy rain moves in Wednesday and Thursday. • Through Tuesday: Lots of sun and dry and cool conditions. • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: Likely heavy rain at times. • Friday...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day in place as showers move through the area Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a cloudy end to the weekend with more chances for scattered showers off-and-on through the day Sunday. We’ll get some breaks in the clouds and a break from the rain on Monday and Tuesday, but rain chances will return ahead of a strong cold front by the middle of the week.
WBTV
3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. A dispatcher heard over the...
WBTV
Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work
Motorcyclist likely ran red light before deadly crash near Steele Creek, police say. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on York Road at Youngblood Road in the Steele Creek area. One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST. CMPD...
WBTV
Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a surprising reversal, the Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Area Transit System has rescinded his retirement and is staying at the city. WBTV first broke the news of Allen Smith’s retirement in October, but CATS officials confirmed Friday that he is no longer leaving the city.
WBTV
Charlotte leaders set to vote on new camera contract for CATS buses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big item on the agenda for Monday’s Charlotte City Council meeting is approving the purchase of a new mobile video system for Charlotte Area Transit System buses. It’s an important part of keeping drivers and riders safe. A look through the city council...
4 people entrapped after two vehicles flip in Huntersville, fire officials say
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were entrapped after two vehicles flipped over in Huntersville, the Huntersville Fire Department said Sunday. Crews with Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson Fire responded to calls regarding the incident after 1 p.m. on Sunday near Davidson-Concord Road and Ramah Church Road. Two vehicles were found overturned with four […]
WBTV
South Main Street in Kannapolis scene of latest economic growth spurt
Woman shot, killed in Kershaw home while 5 children present, authorities say. A man was arrested after shooting and killing a woman inside a Lancaster County home while five children were present, authorities said. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tenants in Charlotte are sounding the alarm about what they call rampant...
WBTV
Filling the open superintendent position at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case. In May 2019, Michael Ray Macy came to the magistrate’s office and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to swear in five new board members. Updated: 7 hours ago.
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte. Police responded to Tom Hunter Road sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shots fired call. Once at the scene, officers could not locate a patient, but learned a short time later...
WBTV
Donate adult pajamas to moms and dads in the hospital with their kids
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hearts and Hope Foundation, Inc. is organizing a first-time pajama drive, to help parents who are stuck in the hospital this holiday season with their sick children. This is a foundation established by the parents of Luke Sigmon, one of our #MollysKids. They founded it...
qcnews.com
Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
WBTV
3 injured after two cars overturn in Huntersville crash
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were injured after two vehicles overturned in a Huntersville crash on Sunday. Huntersville Fire responded to the crash on Davidson-Concord Road at Ramah Church Road around 1 p.m. Two vehicles were overturned and four patients were entrapped. Cornelius Fire assisted in the rescue and...
"Highways Or Die-Ways?" Four fatal crashes in Upstate over the weekend
It was another weekend that saw fatal crashes around the Upstate. One of those wrecks happened in Union County and another in Laurens County.
WBTV
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
