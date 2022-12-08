CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days: Wednesday and Thursday. For the first time in over a week, sunshine returned to the area! With our mostly clear skies, however, temperatures will drop quickly through the rest of the evening. By the time we wake up on Tuesday morning, temperatures will be around freezing for most of the region. Patchy fog and low clouds will be possible along and northwest of I-85, otherwise, mostly sunny skies will carry us into the afternoon hours. Tuesday afternoon highs will reach upper 40s and lower 50s.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO