ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

More sunshine Tuesday before the rain returns on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure to our north will hold on today, bringing more sunshine, but chillier afternoon readings that will only top out in the lower 50s. Clouds will increase and thicken, but it will stay dry tonight with chilly lows in the 30s. First Alert Weather Days...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Near-average, dry Tuesday ahead after sun returned Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days: Wednesday and Thursday. For the first time in over a week, sunshine returned to the area! With our mostly clear skies, however, temperatures will drop quickly through the rest of the evening. By the time we wake up on Tuesday morning, temperatures will be around freezing for most of the region. Patchy fog and low clouds will be possible along and northwest of I-85, otherwise, mostly sunny skies will carry us into the afternoon hours. Tuesday afternoon highs will reach upper 40s and lower 50s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Sunshine returns after many cloudy, rainy days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is building into the Carolinas from the north today, bringing a much-needed boost of bright sunshine after a little morning fog burns off. Today and Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, finally!. First Alert Weather Days: Rain Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Weekend: Looks dry, but...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Break out the sunglasses! Sunny today, heavy rain later this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is finally back in the forecast through Tuesday before a round of heavy rain moves in Wednesday and Thursday. • Through Tuesday: Lots of sun and dry and cool conditions. • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: Likely heavy rain at times. • Friday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert Weather Day in place as showers move through the area Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a cloudy end to the weekend with more chances for scattered showers off-and-on through the day Sunday. We’ll get some breaks in the clouds and a break from the rain on Monday and Tuesday, but rain chances will return ahead of a strong cold front by the middle of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. A dispatcher heard over the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a surprising reversal, the Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Area Transit System has rescinded his retirement and is staying at the city. WBTV first broke the news of Allen Smith’s retirement in October, but CATS officials confirmed Friday that he is no longer leaving the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

4 people entrapped after two vehicles flip in Huntersville, fire officials say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were entrapped after two vehicles flipped over in Huntersville, the Huntersville Fire Department said Sunday. Crews with Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson Fire responded to calls regarding the incident after 1 p.m. on Sunday near Davidson-Concord Road and Ramah Church Road. Two vehicles were found overturned with four […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

South Main Street in Kannapolis scene of latest economic growth spurt

Woman shot, killed in Kershaw home while 5 children present, authorities say. A man was arrested after shooting and killing a woman inside a Lancaster County home while five children were present, authorities said. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tenants in Charlotte are sounding the alarm about what they call rampant...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte. Police responded to Tom Hunter Road sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shots fired call. Once at the scene, officers could not locate a patient, but learned a short time later...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

3 injured after two cars overturn in Huntersville crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were injured after two vehicles overturned in a Huntersville crash on Sunday. Huntersville Fire responded to the crash on Davidson-Concord Road at Ramah Church Road around 1 p.m. Two vehicles were overturned and four patients were entrapped. Cornelius Fire assisted in the rescue and...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
GASTONIA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy