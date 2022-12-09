Its funny how the left leaning media companies 1 after 1 have lost customers(CNN,MSNBC, Washington Post, Politico) over the last couple of years. I wonder why? Maybe because they cater to the left and have lost the trust of a majority of Americans for their lies and spin!
The Washington Post is just a tool for the liberal Democratic Party. They’ve lost credibility and they have disconnected from their audience with the exception of the left. As readers go elsewhere their revenue will continue decline and Bezos will have to decide whether to further fund,, sell or close.
That's what happens when it's obvious that a news agency is biased towards one party and all their platforms solely. That's not journalism, that's propaganda, pure and simple. People who are not rabid liberals or progressives, want to read the news. Not the constant hit pieces that this outlet is notorious for. Then rhey chide you about everything else. Who wants to pay for that nonsense.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
