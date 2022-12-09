ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Jaxan Lieberg's 26 points spark Helena High's season-opening win over Belgrade

HELENA — Jaxan Lieberg, in his first varsity start, introduced himself to Class AA on Saturday afternoon, scoring 21 first-half points in Helena High’s 62-42 season-opening victory over Belgrade. “It’s been a while since we’ve been in the 60s,” Bengals head coach Brandon Day said. “One thing I...
HELENA, MT
mtpr.org

Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith

My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missing woman from Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
MISSOULA, MT
cascadenewspaper.com

Wolf Creek Winter Play

Wolf Creek School is doing a bake sale and their play on December 20th. The bake sale starts at 6pm and the play will begin at 6:30. Community members are welcome to attend.
WOLF CREEK, MT
NBCMontana

Missing person advisory issued for woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
CARDWELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman

MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

2 suspects in Butte bank robbery appear in court

BUTTE, Mont. — Suspects in the Sept. 1 robbery of a Butte Wells Fargo branch made their first appearance in court. Caleb Bernhardt and Logan Nadasi, both 19, of Kalispell, pleaded not guilty Wednesday before Butte District Court Judge Robert Whelan. Bernhardt is charged with felony robbery, while Nadasi...
BUTTE, MT
jeffersoncountycourier.com

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County. Some people south of St. Louis may have felt an earthquake last night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. This is on the east side...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
cascadenewspaper.com

All marijuana businesses prohibited in Cascade

In the November 8, 2023, elections, a majority of Town of Cascade residents voted AGAINST permitting marijuana businesses in town limits. These businesses include: Cultivator, manufacturer, medical marijuana dispensary, adult-use dispensary, combined-use marijuana licensee, testing laboratory, and marijuana transporter facility, as defined in I-190 and HB 701. Per Ordinance 2022-04,...
CASCADE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy