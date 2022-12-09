Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Now a full-fledged centenarian, Charlotte Sanddal shows no signs of slowing down
BUTTE — Charlotte Sanddal was one of three senior citizens competing in the "Bozeman Teddy Bear Meet" at the Butte YMCA on Sunday. One of the women was in her 60s, the other in her 70s, meaning that Sanddal was still easily old enough to be their mom. Sanddal,...
406mtsports.com
Jaxan Lieberg's 26 points spark Helena High's season-opening win over Belgrade
HELENA — Jaxan Lieberg, in his first varsity start, introduced himself to Class AA on Saturday afternoon, scoring 21 first-half points in Helena High’s 62-42 season-opening victory over Belgrade. “It’s been a while since we’ve been in the 60s,” Bengals head coach Brandon Day said. “One thing I...
montanasports.com
Helena Capital's Opitz, Michelotti lead Bruins in tight win over Bozeman Hawks
HELENA — The defending Class AA state champions, the Helena Capital Bruins won in close fashion in Saturday afternoon's season opener against the reigning Eastern AA division champions, the Bozeman Hawks. The first quarter was a tight one resulting in a 20-17 score. But the Hawks quickly asserted their...
mtpr.org
Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith
My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing woman from Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
Multiple fake threats made involving Montana schools Friday
Multiple fake reports of violence were made regarding Montana schools Friday, including a false threat in Helena.
Oddly Beautiful Montana Lake Has the Most Ominous Name
It may look beautiful, but don't try to swim in it!
cascadenewspaper.com
Wolf Creek Winter Play
Wolf Creek School is doing a bake sale and their play on December 20th. The bake sale starts at 6pm and the play will begin at 6:30. Community members are welcome to attend.
NBCMontana
Missing person advisory issued for woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
Fairfield Sun Times
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
NBCMontana
2 suspects in Butte bank robbery appear in court
BUTTE, Mont. — Suspects in the Sept. 1 robbery of a Butte Wells Fargo branch made their first appearance in court. Caleb Bernhardt and Logan Nadasi, both 19, of Kalispell, pleaded not guilty Wednesday before Butte District Court Judge Robert Whelan. Bernhardt is charged with felony robbery, while Nadasi...
jeffersoncountycourier.com
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County. Some people south of St. Louis may have felt an earthquake last night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. This is on the east side...
cascadenewspaper.com
All marijuana businesses prohibited in Cascade
In the November 8, 2023, elections, a majority of Town of Cascade residents voted AGAINST permitting marijuana businesses in town limits. These businesses include: Cultivator, manufacturer, medical marijuana dispensary, adult-use dispensary, combined-use marijuana licensee, testing laboratory, and marijuana transporter facility, as defined in I-190 and HB 701. Per Ordinance 2022-04,...
