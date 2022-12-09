A sprinkler system is credited with helping to snuff out a fire at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls over the weekend. According to the Fergus Falls Fire Department a general alarm went off Saturday around 1:15 p.m. Staff quickly moved residents to another wing of the building until fire teams arrived on scene. The fire was contained to a laundry room. Crews worked to clear smoke. There were no injuries. A damage estimate was not available.

