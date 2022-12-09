Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
Police: Stranger breaks into Moorhead home with homeowner inside
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a south Moorhead home. Authorities say it happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the 1500 block of 2nd Ave. S. The homeowner reportedly called police...
KFYR-TV
Fargo man found guilty of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal jury found a Fargo man guilty of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering for a 2021 crime. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Sharmake Abdullahi held a woman at gunpoint and forced her to drive him to a Moorhead, Minnesota bank. They say he wanted her to take money out of an ATM, but the woman escaped and took refuge in a Gate City Bank.
valleynewslive.com
‘Just been so overwhelming’: Love and support from the Bison nation for man battling cancer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In late June, Eric Bunnell started battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. While he finished off chemotherapy in November, he still has a road to recovery. People from the Bison nation have surrounded Bunnell with love and support while he continues his fight. ”These fans, the...
valleynewslive.com
WF hit and run possibly tied to rash of Kia thefts in metro
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A high-speed joyride in a West Fargo neighborhood over the weekend has one woman urging vigilance as she says that joyride crashed into two of her own vehicles and left behind thousands of dollars worth of damage. A nearby security camera caught two...
valleynewslive.com
Firefighter respond to laundry room fire at a MN nursing home
FERGUS FALL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt in a laundry room fire at a Fergus falls nursing home. firefighters responded to the Minnesota Veteran home around 1:15 p.m. Sunday. There they found a fire in a laundry room on the northeast side of the building. Fire...
valleynewslive.com
FPD looks to buy simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department wants to further the training of their officers. The department is looking to buy a simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics. Currently, officers are provided with the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC), which focuses on vehicle handling and...
valleynewslive.com
Woman with many health issues thankful for support in the F-M area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 50-year-old Angie Mueller’s health battles started in 2010. That developed into dealing with a list of issues that include Sjorgren’s Syndrome, degenerated disc disease, fibromyalgia and neuropathy. Through this Mueller had lost her job, moved back in with her mother and lives in constant pain.
erienewsnow.com
'Changed my life for the better:' West Fargo couple fosters then adopts 8
WEST FARGO, North Dakota (WDAY) -- If you stop by to see the Herford family, there's a good chance Dawn Herford will be holding a baby or toddler. The Herford house has become a secure, safe sanctuary for foster children who now have become Dawn and Erik Herford's family through adoption.
valleynewslive.com
Breaking: Wahpeton Police respond to critical incident
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police were on scene of a critical incident in Wahpeton. Dispatch audio stated an individual was being held at “gunpoint.”. It’s unclear what prompted the incident as Wahpeton Police are not releasing information at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as...
kfgo.com
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
kvrr.com
Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is riding into West Fargo this week
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re a fan of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, this week can be your chance to see it in person. The traveling hotdog will be at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo on Monday and Tuesday. Both days from 4 p.m....
valleynewslive.com
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
KNOX News Radio
Fire damages MN Veterans Home
A sprinkler system is credited with helping to snuff out a fire at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls over the weekend. According to the Fergus Falls Fire Department a general alarm went off Saturday around 1:15 p.m. Staff quickly moved residents to another wing of the building until fire teams arrived on scene. The fire was contained to a laundry room. Crews worked to clear smoke. There were no injuries. A damage estimate was not available.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after leading Wahpeton Police on high-speed chase
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle and fled on foot. Wahpeton PD were following a report of a stolen vehicle on Sunday, December 11, in the 200 block of Dakota Ave. Police were able located the vehicle and the...
valleynewslive.com
Airbags go off in van vs. deer crash
NEAR HEWITT, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman was rushed to the hospital following a deer vs. van crash in rural Otter Tail County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 along Hwy. 210 just west of Hewitt. The crash report says...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Woman Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Spree
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Early Sunday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after midnight, a 1999 GMC Suburban was stolen from the 1500 block of 6th Ave SW in Jamestown. Shortly after the call came in, police located the stolen vehicle parked behind some...
valleynewslive.com
Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Emergency crews were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 44th Avenue S and 45th Street S after a vehicle crashed into two homes. Two separate houses were damaged by the crash including both garage doors. According to dispatch audio, the driver...
valleynewslive.com
Three hurt in crash between semi and SUV in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were hurt after an SUV was hit by a semi in Wilkin County just before 10:30 Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was driving south on Highway 9 and a Jeep was driving east on Highway 55 when the Jeep failed to yield and pulled out in front of the semi. The semi hit the jeep and all three people inside were hurt.
voiceofalexandria.com
No one injured in nursing home fire over the weekend
(Fergus Falls, MN)--No one is injured after a laundry room fire at a Fergus Falls nursing home. The blaze reportedly broke out at the Minnesota Veterans Home yesterday afternoon in the northeast part of the building. Fire officials say the sprinkler system contained the fire until crews arrived. Officials say the fire was unintentional and started in a ceiling ventilation fan.
Times-Online
Comments / 2