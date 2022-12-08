Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdayradionow.com
NDSU’s Skunberg Has Earned the TicketSmarter Summit League MBB Peak Performer of the Week Award
On Monday, league officials announced that North Dakota State junior guard Boden Skunberg has been awarded as the latest TicketSmarter Summit League Men’s Basketball Peak Performer of the Week for the first time in his career. He dominated the competition in three games throughout the week averaging 20.3 points...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota State Rides Hot Second Half To Defeat Samford In The FCS Quarterfinals
The Fargodome is a tough place to play, let alone if starting quarterback Michael Hiers is out due to injury for the Samford Bulldogs. With Hiers out, redshirt freshman Quincy Crittendon got the start, and the North Dakota State defense made their presence felt early. The Bison forced Samford into...
wdayradionow.com
12-10-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 2
10:06 - 10:20 – Derek Hutchinson, West Fargo Horace boys basketball head coach. 10:22 - 10:30 – Transfer portal… Mississippi State RB Dillon Johnson transferring “Since I am not very tough, and (Mike) Leach is glad I’m leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a more fit playing environment for me.” Thoughts?!
wdayradionow.com
Update: Moorhead man identified after Fargo crash
(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead man who crashed into a pair of concrete pillars near the Red River walking bridge in Fargo Friday night has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 51-year-old Robby Njos suffered serious injuries after the crash near the University exit of I-94 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
wdayradionow.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to set up shop at Red River Valley Fairgrounds
(West Fargo, ND) -- If you ever wondered what the inside of a giant hotdog looks like, a pair of experts have you covered. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making a pit stop at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo Monday and Tuesday from 4pm to 10pm.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo School Board to consider adding full, part-time reading teachers
(West Fargo, ND) -- Plenty of decisions on big issues are expected to be put in motion Monday night at the West Fargo School Board meeting, including the possibility of adding to the teaching staff at one school. The Board is expected to vote on the possibility of adding 1.5,...
wdayradionow.com
Winter Storm Warning: Now Through Wednesday Morning
A winter storm warning has been issued through most of North Dakota into Minnesota tonight until noon on Wednesday. Additional advisories may be warranted Thursday into Friday with a potential second burst of snow and increasing wind into Friday afternoon. Through tonight areas of a freezing drizzle and wintery mix...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Public Schools Principal resigns after several complaints
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Public Schools principal has resigned. The West Fargo School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to release Jeffry Johnson from his contract. The district says at least one of two complaints against Johnson has been substantiated. Johnson, who had been Principal of Freedom Elementary...
wdayradionow.com
Six Fargo Public School District teachers set to resign, retire
(Fargo, ND) -- Some turnover is coming to the Fargo Public School District by the way of resignations and retirements. The district is reporting that three teachers have filed to resign from their positions, while three more are set to retire at the end of the school year. Of the...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo School Board to vote on changes to public speaking portion of meetings
(Fargo, ND) -- Changes are just a brief discussion and vote away for part of how the Fargo School Board interacts with the public at their meetings. The board will vote on changes passed down from the Governance Committee over the past number of weeks to policy GP-2E, which controls the board's organization of meetings and rules.
wdayradionow.com
One person injured following two-vehicle rollover-crash over I-94 West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- One person is hospitalized following a two vehicle crash in West Fargo over I-94. The West Fargo Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle rollover-crash at approximately 3:20 p.m. One driver was ejected from their vehicle and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. An investigation into the incident is underway.
wdayradionow.com
No one hurt in Fergus Falls nursing home laundry room fire
(Fergus Falls, MN) -- No one is hurt after a laundry room fire at a Fergus Falls nursing home. The blaze broke out at the Minnesota Veterans Home Sunday afternoon in the northeast part of the building. Fire officials say the sprinkler system contained the fire until crews arrived. Smoke...
wdayradionow.com
ND Rent Help provides over $27 million in assistance to Cass County since 2021
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota rental assistance program is providing millions in aid in Cass County. ND Rent Help has provided more than $27-million dollars in assistance in the county since 2021. The state began offering rental assistance in May 2020, but received a big boost in 2021 with...
wdayradionow.com
Man facing prison time after 2021 shooting at Arbors Apartments in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing prison time after being convicted in a 2021 shooting at the Arbors Apartments in Fargo. Oliver Tye was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday for aggravated assault. Tye was wanted for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at the Arbors on January 24th of last year.
wdayradionow.com
Hundreds of hams to be donated to The Salvation Army
(Fargo, ND) -- Hornbacher's and Cloverdale Foods will be sending hundreds of hams to a prominent local charity. The 832 hams will be presented on Thursday, December 14th at 11 a.m to The Salvation Army of Fargo. They will be presented at the Osgood Hornbachers, located at 4151 45th St S, Fargo.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo man charged with stealing car, DUI in chase with police
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man is facing charges after police say he stole a car and led officers on a chase. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that they located a stolen vehicle Monday taken by 41-year-old Willshaun Boxley using a laptop transmission from inside the car. After...
wdayradionow.com
Man arrested after breaking into Moorhead home with owner still inside
(Moorhead, MN) -- One person is in custody after breaking to a South Moorhead home while the home owner was inside. The Moorhead Police Department tells WDAY Radio the homeowner called 9-1-1 around 10 p.m. Sunday night, telling them he had a gun in his home in the 1500 block of 2nd avenue south, and that someone had broke in.
Comments / 0