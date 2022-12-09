ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Two dead after being shot in north Columbus

By Sarah Szilagy
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after being shot in north Columbus Thursday evening.

Dispatchers said Columbus police officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North in the Maize-Morse neighborhood after a call of a shooting came in at about 6:45 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where they were pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m.

Police did not have information on either victim, nor did they have suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Jean Faudree
4d ago

Not in our neighborhood. Maize Meadows is one of the quietest and safest in North Columbus. I have a feeling it’s a murder suicide.

