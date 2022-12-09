ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Blue View

Jordan Love in 2023?

Apparently, Jordan Love is ready to push to be a starter somewhere and willing to make the Packers choose him or Rodgers. this means there’s a good chance either Rodgers or Love are available in 2023. Rodgers would obviously be a dream with Daboll and Kafka, but costly. Love on the other hand would still be on his rookie deal if we trade for him.
Big Blue View

BBV pick em week 15

135 - Rocky 6,. As per normal, check your scores, get your picks in and have a good week. And enjoy a cookie.
Big Blue View

NFC Playoff Crib Sheet

Phl : 12 - 1, 3 - 1(Div), 7 - 1(Conf) plays @Chi, @Dal, NO, NYG .479 remaining SoS (19th) - If Philly wraps up the top seed in Dallas, NO should be the rest week, with healthy regulars playing a half against the Giants before an off week. Dal;...
Big Blue View

Giants news, 12/13: Underdogs again, Thomas, Lawrence, Ojulari

For the third straight week, the New York Giants (+4.5) will square off with an NFC East rival. And for the third straight week, oddsmakers have them listed as underdogs. The Giants were 2-point underdogs at home against the Washington Commanders (-4.5) two weeks ago. This time around, the Commanders will be 4.5-point favorites and -200 moneyline favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is just 40 points, the exact total from the two team’s 20-20 tie in Week 13.
Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles ‘things I think’: Eagles expose Giants for what they really are

The New York Giants were never competitive Sunday in a brutal 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles went 80 yards in 14 plays for a touchdown the first time they had the ball, scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and left cruised to a victory that was never in doubt. The loss was the Giants’ worst since a 51-17 shellacking by the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, 2017.
Big Blue View

Giants-Commanders odds: New York opens as underdogs again

Big Blue View

No deal on the horizon between the Giants and Odell Beckham

There does not appear to be a deal in the making between the New York Giants and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, per a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Or between OBJ and any other team, for that matter. Odell Beckham’s return to health and...
Big Blue View

Giants’ Saquon Barkley ‘50-50’ to play vs. Eagles, per report

Saquon Barkley is reportedly “50-50” to play Sunday for the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles. The star running back was on the team’s injury report Thursday and Friday with a neck issue. Coach Brian Daboll said before practice that Barkley’s availability for Sunday was “probably”...
Big Blue View

Giants embarrassed by Eagles, 48-22

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants were no match for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, losing 48-22 at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fell to 7-5-1, and are now 1-4-1 in their last six games after a promising 6-1 start to the season. The 48 points is the most the Giants have allowed since a 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, 2017.
