Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Related
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 15 game?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 15 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 15 picks...
Big Blue View
Jordan Love in 2023?
Apparently, Jordan Love is ready to push to be a starter somewhere and willing to make the Packers choose him or Rodgers. this means there’s a good chance either Rodgers or Love are available in 2023. Rodgers would obviously be a dream with Daboll and Kafka, but costly. Love on the other hand would still be on his rookie deal if we trade for him.
Big Blue View
BBV pick em week 15
135 - Rocky 6,. As per normal, check your scores, get your picks in and have a good week. And enjoy a cookie.
Big Blue View
NFC Playoff Crib Sheet
Phl : 12 - 1, 3 - 1(Div), 7 - 1(Conf) plays @Chi, @Dal, NO, NYG .479 remaining SoS (19th) - If Philly wraps up the top seed in Dallas, NO should be the rest week, with healthy regulars playing a half against the Giants before an off week. Dal;...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/13: Underdogs again, Thomas, Lawrence, Ojulari
For the third straight week, the New York Giants (+4.5) will square off with an NFC East rival. And for the third straight week, oddsmakers have them listed as underdogs. The Giants were 2-point underdogs at home against the Washington Commanders (-4.5) two weeks ago. This time around, the Commanders will be 4.5-point favorites and -200 moneyline favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is just 40 points, the exact total from the two team’s 20-20 tie in Week 13.
Big Blue View
Giants-Eagles ‘things I think’: Eagles expose Giants for what they really are
The New York Giants were never competitive Sunday in a brutal 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles went 80 yards in 14 plays for a touchdown the first time they had the ball, scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and left cruised to a victory that was never in doubt. The loss was the Giants’ worst since a 51-17 shellacking by the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, 2017.
Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, sign with Buffalo Bills
WR Cole Beasley, who retired in October after spending two weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad, has come out of retirement to sign with the practice squad of his former team, the Buffalo Bills.
Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders odds: New York opens as underdogs again
For the third straight week, the New York Giants will square off with an NFC East rival. And for the third straight week, oddsmakers have them listed as underdogs. The Giants were 2-point underdogs at home against the Washington Commanders two weeks ago. This time around, the Commanders will be 4.5-point favorites and -200 moneyline favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is just 40 points, the exact total from the two team’s 20-20 tie in Week 13.
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Big Blue View
No deal on the horizon between the Giants and Odell Beckham
There does not appear to be a deal in the making between the New York Giants and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, per a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Or between OBJ and any other team, for that matter. Odell Beckham’s return to health and...
Big Blue View
Giants’ Saquon Barkley ‘50-50’ to play vs. Eagles, per report
Saquon Barkley is reportedly “50-50” to play Sunday for the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles. The star running back was on the team’s injury report Thursday and Friday with a neck issue. Coach Brian Daboll said before practice that Barkley’s availability for Sunday was “probably”...
Big Blue View
Giants embarrassed by Eagles, 48-22
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants were no match for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, losing 48-22 at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fell to 7-5-1, and are now 1-4-1 in their last six games after a promising 6-1 start to the season. The 48 points is the most the Giants have allowed since a 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, 2017.
Comments / 0