Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Kyle Ardoin: Louisiana election integrity is the envy of other states
Another election cycle has passed, and once again, states across the union failed to produce timely results. We are 22 years removed from the logistical and operational debacle of Bush v. Gore, and despite the resources available to election officials, it has taken some states days, if not weeks, to tabulate their results. This, in turn, has created space for some to question the integrity of their state elections.
theadvocate.com
Davante Lewis ousts incumbent from PSC, becomes first openly LGBTQ state elected official
Progressive policy advocate Davante Lewis defeated three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III on Saturday, handing the incumbent and utilities that backed him a stunning loss with the help of big money from environmental groups who want to shake up the commission. Lewis, 30, who lives in Baton Rouge and...
theadvocate.com
Superintendents leader: End mandate that all high school students take ACT
The state should end the requirement that all high school juniors take the ACT to measure college readiness, the executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents said Monday. Mike Faulk, who is also former superintendent of public schools in Central, told the Press Club of Baton Rouge that...
theadvocate.com
After dozens of illnesses, Louisiana restaurants ordered to throw out Texas oysters
At least 10 people have fallen ill after eating oysters in Louisiana restaurants that were harvested in Galveston Bay, according to state health officials. The Texas Department of State Health Services issued a recall for the oysters Friday after a “few dozen” cases of stomach illnesses were reported, according to a press release.
theadvocate.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
theadvocate.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
theadvocate.com
Person dies following a struggle in a St. Mary Parish courtroom, authorities confirm
State Police confirmed that an inmate in custody sustained life-threatening injuries Monday during a confrontation with a deputy at the St. Mary Parish courthouse. He was later declared dead at a local hospital. Because the death involved a parish deputy, the Louisiana State Police were asked to conduct the active...
theadvocate.com
New signs, new directions for small congregations leaving the United Methodist Church
When Hurricane Ida's ferocious winds shattered the top of Sun United Methodist Church's sign last year, church leaders decided to hold off on replacing it — bigger winds of change were blowing through their denomination, making it likely that the tiny congregation off Louisiana 21 would soon need a new sign, one without the cross and flame logo of the UMC.
Comments / 0