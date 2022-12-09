ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Kyle Ardoin: Louisiana election integrity is the envy of other states

Another election cycle has passed, and once again, states across the union failed to produce timely results. We are 22 years removed from the logistical and operational debacle of Bush v. Gore, and despite the resources available to election officials, it has taken some states days, if not weeks, to tabulate their results. This, in turn, has created space for some to question the integrity of their state elections.
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
New signs, new directions for small congregations leaving the United Methodist Church

When Hurricane Ida's ferocious winds shattered the top of Sun United Methodist Church's sign last year, church leaders decided to hold off on replacing it — bigger winds of change were blowing through their denomination, making it likely that the tiny congregation off Louisiana 21 would soon need a new sign, one without the cross and flame logo of the UMC.
