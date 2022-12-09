Same-sex marriage bill clears Congress; Russia frees Brittney Griner; Harry, Meghan slam tabloids; Celine Dion cancels shows | Hot off the Wire podcast

Meghan Markle's recording of Prince Harry's proposal has been shown on Netflix's much-anticipated Harry & Meghan series. "Jess, Jess, Jess, Jess, it's happening," the now-Duchess of Sussex can be heard whispering to her friend, who was on the phone. Harry was asked by the interviewer what "position he was in," to which he quipped "downward dog," much to Meghan's amusement. "Of course I got down on one knee. Of course I did," the prince recalled, as they reminisced about the moment. Megan, however, described the days after the engagement as an "orchestrated reality show."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin

