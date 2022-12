The Portland High School girls basketball team hosted Eaton Rapids on Friday night. The Raiders defeated the Greyhounds 35-22. Portland was led offensively by junior guard Malia Thelen with 16 points. Freshman guards Bella Spitzley and Summer Stopcynski each scored four points. Eaton Rapids was led by senior Sofia Kingsley...

