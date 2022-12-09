Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
MedicalXpress
Newly released prisoners face greater risk of opioid overdose
Within the first two weeks of release from Victorian prisons, people are at greater risk of both fatal and non-fatal opioid overdose. The authors of research published today by the Medical Journal of Australia have called for the reintroduction of public opioid agonist therapy (OAT) clinics, an increase in routine OAT prescribing in general practice, and the maintenance of prison-based take-home naloxone programs.
Comments / 0