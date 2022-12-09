ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newly released prisoners face greater risk of opioid overdose

Within the first two weeks of release from Victorian prisons, people are at greater risk of both fatal and non-fatal opioid overdose. The authors of research published today by the Medical Journal of Australia have called for the reintroduction of public opioid agonist therapy (OAT) clinics, an increase in routine OAT prescribing in general practice, and the maintenance of prison-based take-home naloxone programs.

