wrvo.org
Environmental group says Finger Lakes landfill is stifling First Amendment rights
Seneca Lake Guardian says it's being bullied by Seneca Meadows, the state’s largest landfill. The environmental group recently received a cease-and-desist letter from the law firm representing Seneca Meadows. Seneca Lake Guardian says it believes that letter is an attempt to silence their first amendment rights to speak out against the landfill.
wrvo.org
Flu cases rising 'faster and earlier' in central New York
Public health officials in Onondaga County are sounding the alarm about this year’s flu season, and they’re asking everyone to take precautions. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon got his flu shot Monday, despite a fear of needles. He said the flu is back, and he wants to set a good example for the community,
wrvo.org
The Nooksack tribe in Washington is attempting to evict people from tribal homes
The Nooksack tribe in Washington state is removing dozens of people from the tribe because it disputes their ancestral ties. The move could also force them out of tribal housing. Lilly Ana Fowler from member station KNKX has more. LILLY ANA FOWLER, BYLINE: The Nooksack tribe is based in Deming,...
