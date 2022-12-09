ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Environmental group says Finger Lakes landfill is stifling First Amendment rights

Seneca Lake Guardian says it's being bullied by Seneca Meadows, the state’s largest landfill. The environmental group recently received a cease-and-desist letter from the law firm representing Seneca Meadows. Seneca Lake Guardian says it believes that letter is an attempt to silence their first amendment rights to speak out against the landfill.
Flu cases rising 'faster and earlier' in central New York

Public health officials in Onondaga County are sounding the alarm about this year’s flu season, and they’re asking everyone to take precautions. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon got his flu shot Monday, despite a fear of needles. He said the flu is back, and he wants to set a good example for the community,
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

