Bay Area therapeutic equine program for those affected by dementia and their care partners announces a national training program to expand reach of evidence–based initiative. (Sacramento, CA): The country’s premiere therapeutic equine-guided program for people with memory changes and their care partners is expanding its reach beyond Northern California and Nevada. The new Connected Horse Facilitator Training Academy is now available to train individuals and barns across the country who want to make the valuable program available to their communities. The Academy brings the therapeutic power of equine connection to people living with memory loss and dementia and their care partners to communities across the country by offering in-depth training to individuals and barns. The organization uses evidence-based methods to guide on-the-ground interactions between horses and participants. It is the first national training program of its kind.

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO