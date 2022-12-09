ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

8 News Now

Is a front license plate required in Nevada?

With thousands of new people moving into Nevada and many who are new to the Silver State, it's important to know the laws of our roads. One of the most asked-about differences newcomers are unsure of is whether Nevada requires vehicles to have both front and rear license plates.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Noble Getchell: Northern Nevada mine owner and townbuilder

Noble Hamilton Getchell was one of Nevada’s most prominent mine consolidators and promoters in the first half of the 20th century. By 1926, he had compiled under one corporate umbrella several gold and silver mines in Lander and Elko counties. He finished his mining career with a large gold and tungsten mine named for him in Humboldt County. Along the way, he served as the state senator from Lander County (1922-1942) and chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.
LANDER COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

State Police warn of fraud calls claiming to represent department

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police Highway Patrol are warning residents of fraud calls from people saying they are from their department. In the call, the scammers ask their intended victim for personally identifiable information. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is urging people to not give their personal information...
NEVADA STATE
beckersdental.com

Dental payer reform bill hits Nevada: 5 things to know

Nevada State Sen. Heidi Seevers Gansert filed a bill that would require dental insurers in the state to spend premium dollars on patient dental care, NBC affiliate News4 reported Dec. 9. Five things to know:. 1. The bill would require dental insurance companies to spend at least 80 percent of...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
CARSON CITY, NV
theplaidhorse.com

Connected Horse: A Powerful Program for People Affected by Memory Changes

Bay Area therapeutic equine program for those affected by dementia and their care partners announces a national training program to expand reach of evidence–based initiative. (Sacramento, CA): The country’s premiere therapeutic equine-guided program for people with memory changes and their care partners is expanding its reach beyond Northern California and Nevada. The new Connected Horse Facilitator Training Academy is now available to train individuals and barns across the country who want to make the valuable program available to their communities. The Academy brings the therapeutic power of equine connection to people living with memory loss and dementia and their care partners to communities across the country by offering in-depth training to individuals and barns. The organization uses evidence-based methods to guide on-the-ground interactions between horses and participants. It is the first national training program of its kind.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Women’s Fund takes scholarship applications beginning Dec. 15

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Women’s Fund will accept scholarship applications for the 2023-24 school year from Dec. 15 to Feb. 28. The scholarships begin at $2,000. They assist local women pursuing higher education, including in nursing, medicine, criminal justice, business, science and education. The funds go directly to...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD’s free 24/7 online tutoring service

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Middle and High School students who need extra help can now get it any time of day, thanks to a tutoring service that’s been launched by the Washoe County School District. It’s called Paper. It’s offered free of charge to all WCSD students in 6th through 12th grades. WCSD purchased the service, which gives students access to a live tutor whenever they need it. The district says it is still seeing the effects of the pandemic on students’ learning and it hopes this can help fill in some of that gap.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Swan Lake Residents Granted Property Devaluation by Washoe County Assessor's Office

In response to residents' concerns about smells coming from Swan Lake, the Washoe County assessor has approved a 10% downward adjustment on affected properties in that area. Following meetings with residents of Lemmon Valley surrounding Swan Lake, Commissioner Jeanne Herman and Assessor Mike Clark heard their concerns regarding noxious odors, Clark adjusted the property values of 3,299 property owners.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Man wanted for murder out of Indiana arrested in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) has arrested a man wanted for murder out of Indiana on Friday. According to Sparks PD, at around 12:30 p.m. on December 9, they received information about a man identified as Tayshawn Newman was staying at a hotel in Sparks. Investigation revealed that Newman had a fully extraditable warrant for murder out of Indiana and that he had been planning on leaving Sparks to return to Sacramento, California.
SPARKS, NV

