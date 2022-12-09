Read full article on original website
Is a front license plate required in Nevada?
With thousands of new people moving into Nevada and many who are new to the Silver State, it's important to know the laws of our roads. One of the most asked-about differences newcomers are unsure of is whether Nevada requires vehicles to have both front and rear license plates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Noble Getchell: Northern Nevada mine owner and townbuilder
Noble Hamilton Getchell was one of Nevada’s most prominent mine consolidators and promoters in the first half of the 20th century. By 1926, he had compiled under one corporate umbrella several gold and silver mines in Lander and Elko counties. He finished his mining career with a large gold and tungsten mine named for him in Humboldt County. Along the way, he served as the state senator from Lander County (1922-1942) and chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.
KOLO TV Reno
State Police warn of fraud calls claiming to represent department
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police Highway Patrol are warning residents of fraud calls from people saying they are from their department. In the call, the scammers ask their intended victim for personally identifiable information. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is urging people to not give their personal information...
beckersdental.com
Dental payer reform bill hits Nevada: 5 things to know
Nevada State Sen. Heidi Seevers Gansert filed a bill that would require dental insurers in the state to spend premium dollars on patient dental care, NBC affiliate News4 reported Dec. 9. Five things to know:. 1. The bill would require dental insurance companies to spend at least 80 percent of...
Fox5 KVVU
Minor traffic tickets decriminalized, outstanding warrants cancelled in Nevada on Jan. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big change coming to Nevada when it comes to traffic tickets for minor offenses. Starting January 1, 2023, they will no longer be criminalized meaning people will no longer be taken to jail for not paying. All pending warrants on minor traffic violations will be canceled.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
Families, inmates demand change as 19 Nevada prisoners continue hunger strike into 9th day
Twenty-four inmates continued their hunger strike Friday at the Ely State Prison, with 19 of them having not eaten in 9 days, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.
knpr
'Can my HOA do that?': Love them or hate them, they hold the power
More than 69 million Americans —about 20% of the country— live in an area governed by a homeowners association. In Nevada, the percent is higher —about one-third of the housing units, some 500,000 homes, are part of HOAs. Some people love them, some hate them; for some,...
City officials set to host traffic ticket workshops ahead of new law
Beginning in 2023, anyone who receives traffic violations such as driving with broken tail lights or driving with people in the back of a pickup truck can be ticketed.
NDOC issues response to hunger strike protest by Nevada inmates
The Nevada Department of Corrections issued a response to inmates participating in a hunger strike to protest the conditions of their confinement at Ely State Prison.
KOLO TV Reno
49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
theplaidhorse.com
Connected Horse: A Powerful Program for People Affected by Memory Changes
Bay Area therapeutic equine program for those affected by dementia and their care partners announces a national training program to expand reach of evidence–based initiative. (Sacramento, CA): The country’s premiere therapeutic equine-guided program for people with memory changes and their care partners is expanding its reach beyond Northern California and Nevada. The new Connected Horse Facilitator Training Academy is now available to train individuals and barns across the country who want to make the valuable program available to their communities. The Academy brings the therapeutic power of equine connection to people living with memory loss and dementia and their care partners to communities across the country by offering in-depth training to individuals and barns. The organization uses evidence-based methods to guide on-the-ground interactions between horses and participants. It is the first national training program of its kind.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Women’s Fund takes scholarship applications beginning Dec. 15
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Women’s Fund will accept scholarship applications for the 2023-24 school year from Dec. 15 to Feb. 28. The scholarships begin at $2,000. They assist local women pursuing higher education, including in nursing, medicine, criminal justice, business, science and education. The funds go directly to...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD’s free 24/7 online tutoring service
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Middle and High School students who need extra help can now get it any time of day, thanks to a tutoring service that’s been launched by the Washoe County School District. It’s called Paper. It’s offered free of charge to all WCSD students in 6th through 12th grades. WCSD purchased the service, which gives students access to a live tutor whenever they need it. The district says it is still seeing the effects of the pandemic on students’ learning and it hopes this can help fill in some of that gap.
Nevada teachers union calls out CCSD lax grading, student behavior, and excessive workload
(The Center Square) – A Nevada teacher’s union criticized the Clark County School District’s lax grading system, “restorative justice” policies, and excessive teacher workload during a school board meeting Thursday. National Education Association of Southern Nevada President Vicki Kreidel presented the remarks as part of...
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe repurposes senior center as warming, charging station
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe announced it will be opening a charging and warming station. The station will be located at the Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Blvd on Dec. 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The center will provide warmth for...
2news.com
Swan Lake Residents Granted Property Devaluation by Washoe County Assessor's Office
In response to residents' concerns about smells coming from Swan Lake, the Washoe County assessor has approved a 10% downward adjustment on affected properties in that area. Following meetings with residents of Lemmon Valley surrounding Swan Lake, Commissioner Jeanne Herman and Assessor Mike Clark heard their concerns regarding noxious odors, Clark adjusted the property values of 3,299 property owners.
mynews4.com
Winter storm brings chain controls to Nevada, California mountain passes
Chain controls are in effect on Mount Rose Highway from:. Chain controls are in effect on I-80 westbound is R2 from Truckee to Nyack and I-80 eastbound is R2 from Nyack to Boca. Trucks are at maximum restrictions. UPDATED as of 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 10:. State Highway 89 is...
mynews4.com
Man wanted for murder out of Indiana arrested in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) has arrested a man wanted for murder out of Indiana on Friday. According to Sparks PD, at around 12:30 p.m. on December 9, they received information about a man identified as Tayshawn Newman was staying at a hotel in Sparks. Investigation revealed that Newman had a fully extraditable warrant for murder out of Indiana and that he had been planning on leaving Sparks to return to Sacramento, California.
Nevada Housing Division giving $10 million in aid to first-time homebuyers
According to a release, the help will take the shape of a second mortgage with no payments or interest that will be totally forgiven after three years of property ownership.
