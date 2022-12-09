ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gio Reyna Responds to Report of 'Lack of Effort' at USMNT World Cup Training

Gio Reyna has responded to a report from Paul Tenorio and Sam Stejskal of The Athletic that said the young Borussia Dortmund attacker showed an "alarming lack of effort in training" in the week before the World Cup. Reyna released a statement Monday on Instagram in which he said he...
What Will the USMNT Look Like at the 2026 World Cup?

There are four matches remaining in the 2022 World Cup, but we're already thinking about what the U.S. men's national team will look like in 2026. It will be a tournament of unique opportunity, and success will have incredible importance. Alongside our neighbors to the north and south, the United States will be hosting. Should the right pieces align, this team could make a deep run. It could captivate more minds.
World Cup 2022: Odds, TV Guide for Semifinals and Upcoming Matches

Soccer fans around the world aren't likely surprised that Argentina and reigning World Cup champion France have advanced to the semifinal round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, Croatia's presence wasn't exactly expected, but it was in the final of the previous tournament, so this isn't exactly unchartered territory for the Vatreni.

