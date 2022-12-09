Read full article on original website
Gio Reyna Responds to Report of 'Lack of Effort' at USMNT World Cup Training
Gio Reyna has responded to a report from Paul Tenorio and Sam Stejskal of The Athletic that said the young Borussia Dortmund attacker showed an "alarming lack of effort in training" in the week before the World Cup. Reyna released a statement Monday on Instagram in which he said he...
Mia Hamm Talks USWNT, World Cup, Mallory Pugh, Frito-Lay and More in B/R Interview
The future is bright for the United States men's national team despite a round-of-16 loss in the 2022 World Cup. Just ask arguably the greatest American soccer player in history. "I look at the spine of the team, and we had some incredible performances that we can build on," Mia...
What Will the USMNT Look Like at the 2026 World Cup?
There are four matches remaining in the 2022 World Cup, but we're already thinking about what the U.S. men's national team will look like in 2026. It will be a tournament of unique opportunity, and success will have incredible importance. Alongside our neighbors to the north and south, the United States will be hosting. Should the right pieces align, this team could make a deep run. It could captivate more minds.
World Cup 2022: Odds, TV Guide for Semifinals and Upcoming Matches
Soccer fans around the world aren't likely surprised that Argentina and reigning World Cup champion France have advanced to the semifinal round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, Croatia's presence wasn't exactly expected, but it was in the final of the previous tournament, so this isn't exactly unchartered territory for the Vatreni.
