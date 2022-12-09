ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc27.com

Crash on I-81 near Chambersburg cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg on Dec. 12. PennDOT says the crash was at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way on Dec. 12. It is unclear...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project.  The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Large house fire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple fire departments are at the scene of a house fire in Harrisburg. The fire is located at a structure on Northway Road and Crest Road. The Harrisburg and Susquehanna Township Fire Departments are on the scene, as well as Rescue 33. Reports of the...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash disrupted traffic on US 222 South in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused an aa traffic jam on US 222 South in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between Exit: To Pa. 272- Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 WEST/PA 283 WEST/US 222 SOUTH. All lanes were closed for a time.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews respond to house fire in York County

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out to an early-morning house fire on Monday in York County. The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Siddonsburg Road in Carroll Township. Dustin Weese Photography shared several photos of the burning home with WGAL....
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County schools receive threats, police investigating

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two York County schools received threats on Monday that police say are not believed to be credible. Around 2 p.m. Penn Township Police say officers were dispatched to Park Hill Elementary School for a threat call. The school was placed on lockdown and students were later transported to a safe location.
WGAL

Winter storm heads for Pennsylvania

A round of winter weather is set to roll into south-central Pennsylvania early on Thursday. "It's going to be a wintry mess and roads will be slushy/snow-covered," Meteorologist T.J. Springer says. "I think we'll see that mix for a while in the morning, but then it should go over to some snow as the precipitation begins to ramp up a little bit."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Harrisburg rental market among most ‘competitive’ in 2022: report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Anyone looking for an apartment in the Harrisburg area knows it’s extremely difficult to find affordable, quality housing. Turns out, the Harrisburg rental market is one of the most competitive in the nation. According to a study published by RentCafe, Harrisburg was the fourth...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

