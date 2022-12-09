A round of winter weather is set to roll into south-central Pennsylvania early on Thursday. "It's going to be a wintry mess and roads will be slushy/snow-covered," Meteorologist T.J. Springer says. "I think we'll see that mix for a while in the morning, but then it should go over to some snow as the precipitation begins to ramp up a little bit."

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO