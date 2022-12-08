Read full article on original website
Four-star DL and Ohio State target sets his commitment date
As the Buckeyes begin game prep for Georgia, they will soon learn their fate for a top defensive end prospect they are battling the Bulldogs for. Plus, Ohio State played host to one of the top in-state targets for 2024 this past weekend. Wilson sets commitment date. It’s been a...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State men’s basketball team is ranked inside the Associated Press Top 25 for the third-straight week following its win over Rutgers. The Buckeyes escaped with a 67-66 win at home to open Big Ten play and moved up to No. 23 in the poll because of it. They’ll next take the court against North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic in New York City at the Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels began the year as the No. 1 team in the preseason poll, but their 6-4 start has forced them to drop out of the top 25 altogether.
Jaylen Harvey, 4-star Edge prospect, keeps 4 B1G programs on top 11 list
Jaylen Harvey released his top schools on Sunday with 11 teams still in the running for his signature. Four B1G programs officially made the cut. Ohio State, Maryland, Penn State, and Michigan were all included among the 11 schools. Harvey is listed as a 4-star edge rusher per the 247Sports Composite. Harvey in the No. 17 edge rusher and No. 8 prospect of out his home state of Maryland in the 2024 class.
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud could have a legacy-defining next month with a chance to prove his greatness
NEW YORK – C.J. Stroud is a college football fan and has been for some time. Ask him about a player, past or present, and he can tell you all about him. He understands where things fit in the sport. Stroud came to Ohio State to be a part...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Staff Decision
Ohio State made a major staff move this weekend. The Buckeyes, who are losing offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson to Tulsa, have decided on his replacement. Keenan Bailey, a young staffer at Ohio State, has been promoted to full-time tight ends coach. "Ohio State expected to promote...
Big Ten admits its officials shouldn't have allowed Ohio State's buzzer-beater vs. Rutgers
It's official. No. 25 Ohio State's buzzer-beating win over Rutgers, the most thrilling ending of Big Ten men's basketball play so far this season, should not have counted. The conference released a statement Friday admitting its officials missed a call at the end of Thursday's game, in which Buckeyes guard Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give his team a 67-66 win at home.
CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend
Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, created headlines at the 2021 Heisman ceremony when he took a potshot at finalist C.J. Stroud, the quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the arch-rival to Howard’s Michigan Wolverines. Howard and Stroud were back in New York City on Saturday night for the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Stroud Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USC’s Williams wins Heisman over OSU’s Stroud
Williams is the fourth transfer to win the Heisman in the last six years, joining Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018) of Oklahoma and Joe Burrow (2019) of LSU.
Bucknuts Happy Hour: Heisman Weekend | Recruiting latest
Welcome to the weekend! There may not be any Ohio State football for the second straight week, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of Buckeye topics to discuss. And that's what the Bucknuts Happy Hour is here for!. After last week's announcement of the College Football Playoff, there is...
Buzzer beater the difference in Youngstown State, Ohio thriller
Brandon Rush led YSU with 26 points while Cohill and Malek Green each had 16 with Brice McBride adding 10
Busting Myths: Columbus’ home grown illegal landlords in a destroyed historic district
Note: I refer any one skeptical of what follows, including the subjects of the report, to the public record, OSU Student Legal Services, records of past and current court cases, conversations with current or recent OSU students, and to their own visual inspection of the District and the properties. Columbus,...
High school boys basketball scores from Friday
Indian Lake knocked out Northwestern 59-51. Camdon Tuttle scored 23, Caiden Nicol 20, and Lane Tucci 11 for the Lakers. Indian Lake is (3-1) (2-0) on the season. The JV game went to IL 59-51. Tyson Ramirez poured in 19 points for the Lakers. Tecumseh beat Bellefontaine 48-39. The Chiefs...
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
The Top 10 Brunch Spots in Columbus
It’s not quite breakfast, not quite lunch. It’s brunch. But we don’t have to tell you that. You’re here because you know exactly what you’re looking for. Our readers cast their votes this year for their favorite brunch spots in the city, which is always a hotly debated contest. There’s a lot of great places serving up sweet and savory weekend brunch and this year, Northstar Cafe returned to the top spot.
The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus
A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.
And then there were two: Reynoldsburg names superintendent finalists
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg City School District is on the verge of naming a new superintendent. On Friday, the district announced it has narrowed down the search for a new district leader from five to two: Final interviews for both Reed and Tiller will be held Monday, Dec. 12, during a school board […]
