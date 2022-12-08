ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

KEVN

Significant snowstorm will impact the area

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will become cloudy on Monday. Temperatures for many will reach their high in the morning, then fall through the afternoon. The significant storm system is going to be moving into the area, especially through the afternoon hours. Light freezing drizzle is possible in western South Dakota and looks more likely from a line around Faith, Wall/Badlands & Pine Ridge and areas east.
WYOMING STATE
NBCMontana

Widespread snow expected today and Monday impacting travel; colder temperatures next week

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11 AM Monday for the Flathead/Mission Valleys. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 inch in the Flathead Valley, 1 to 3 inches elsewhere, except 3 to 6 inches Big Arm to Polson. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph is expected across the northern Flathead Valley and across southwest Flathead Lake.
MONTANA STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Expect Snow Accumulation through Wednesday with “1 to 3 inches” Likely in Cody

According to the National Weather Service, as of Monday, December 12th, 2022, there is a hazardous weather outlook for Western and Central Wyoming. The National Weather Service writes, “Significant snow over the west spreading east of the Divide…Tuesday…Light to moderate snow will continue over areas east of the Divide and over the south. The heaviest snow occurring over Johnson and Natrona counties. Light snow will remain possible over western portions, but additional snowfall amounts expected to be minimal.”
CODY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed

You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard warning, 50 mph winds expected West River

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All is quiet on the western front… For now, at least. Starting tonight, much of western South Dakota will be under a blizzard warning with strong winds and whiteout conditions present for most of the week. “Whiteout conditions, driving will be very challenging,...
RAPID CITY, SD
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 12, 2022

WYOMING — High to Extreme winter weather road impacts are likely across Wyoming and the region Tuesday through Thursday. Watch this short impact video for details and adjust travel plans and routes accordingly!. Road Weather Impacts include:. A large and slow-moving winter storm will bring prolonged HIGH to EXTREME...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

cowboystatedaily.com

