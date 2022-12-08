RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will become cloudy on Monday. Temperatures for many will reach their high in the morning, then fall through the afternoon. The significant storm system is going to be moving into the area, especially through the afternoon hours. Light freezing drizzle is possible in western South Dakota and looks more likely from a line around Faith, Wall/Badlands & Pine Ridge and areas east.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO