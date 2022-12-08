Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
All Of Wyoming To Get Blasted By Arctic Blast; Snow, High Winds, Dangerous Wind Chills Expected
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyomingites across the state should brace for several days of nasty weather, followed by extreme cold, Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day said. “The hardest hit is gong to be the eastern side, but nobody goes unscathed,” Day said early Monday....
KEVN
Significant snowstorm will impact the area
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will become cloudy on Monday. Temperatures for many will reach their high in the morning, then fall through the afternoon. The significant storm system is going to be moving into the area, especially through the afternoon hours. Light freezing drizzle is possible in western South Dakota and looks more likely from a line around Faith, Wall/Badlands & Pine Ridge and areas east.
Major Winter Storm Coming, Casper Mountain to See 2 Feet of Snow, up to 5″ in Town by Thursday
There's a major winter storm coming through parts of Wyoming, says the National Weather Service. Heavy snow with areas of blizzard conditions and freezing will create significant travel impacts for Natrona County from 5 p.m. today to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulations over the next few days in Casper are...
NBCMontana
Widespread snow expected today and Monday impacting travel; colder temperatures next week
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11 AM Monday for the Flathead/Mission Valleys. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 inch in the Flathead Valley, 1 to 3 inches elsewhere, except 3 to 6 inches Big Arm to Polson. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph is expected across the northern Flathead Valley and across southwest Flathead Lake.
capcity.news
I-80, other major roads close early Tuesday as winter storm moves through Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm has caused the closure of numerous roads and highways across Wyoming early Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Intestate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Laramie due to winter conditions, with an estimated opening time placed sometime after noon. In...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
mybighornbasin.com
Expect Snow Accumulation through Wednesday with “1 to 3 inches” Likely in Cody
According to the National Weather Service, as of Monday, December 12th, 2022, there is a hazardous weather outlook for Western and Central Wyoming. The National Weather Service writes, “Significant snow over the west spreading east of the Divide…Tuesday…Light to moderate snow will continue over areas east of the Divide and over the south. The heaviest snow occurring over Johnson and Natrona counties. Light snow will remain possible over western portions, but additional snowfall amounts expected to be minimal.”
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed
You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
capcity.news
Highway closures begin as snowstorm hits Wyoming; no unnecessary travel, black ice on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — Highway closures have started to occur in Wyoming with a snowstorm impacting regions of the state on Monday evening, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S. Highway 287 and WY 789 are closed from Muddy Gap to the WY 28/US 2 Junction as of 6:20...
oilcity.news
NWS: Winter storm could bring up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain by Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A significant winter storm is poised to move through much of Wyoming starting Monday evening and continuing through Wednesday, bringing up to 12 inches of snow to lower elevations and up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain. According to the National Weather Service in...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard warning, 50 mph winds expected West River
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All is quiet on the western front… For now, at least. Starting tonight, much of western South Dakota will be under a blizzard warning with strong winds and whiteout conditions present for most of the week. “Whiteout conditions, driving will be very challenging,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 12, 2022
WYOMING — High to Extreme winter weather road impacts are likely across Wyoming and the region Tuesday through Thursday. Watch this short impact video for details and adjust travel plans and routes accordingly!. Road Weather Impacts include:. A large and slow-moving winter storm will bring prolonged HIGH to EXTREME...
Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
Sheridan Media
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Sheridan And Johnson Counties December 12-15, 2022
It looks like the first big snowstorm of the 2022-23 winter season is about to hit northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana. The National Weather Service in Billings, Montana has issued a winter storm warning for Sheridan County. The warning is in effect from 11am Monday (December 12th) until 5am Thursday...
cowboystatedaily.com
cowboystatedaily.com
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
