WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – They say it takes a minute to find something special in a person, an hour to appreciate them, and a day to love them but it takes an entire lifetime to forget them. Walter Michael “Biggen” Hughes, age 47, took his last ride on Thursday, December 8, 2022 but his larger-than-life persona and trademark stubbornness will not be forgotten.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO