Robalee Burns Dinopoulos, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robalee Burns Dinopoulos, 88, of Clingan Crossing in Struthers, formerly of Poland, died Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, with her family by her side. Robalee was born November 25, 1934 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Reynolds Burns. Raised...
Wallace Phillips, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Wallace Phillips will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Phillips departed this life Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown, Ohio.
Bonnie Jean Day, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Jean Day, 75, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022 at Windsor House at Omni Manor. Bonnie was born on January 23, 1947 in Fostoria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ira Richard and Opal Marie Barnes. She was an STNA until she retired...
Martha Jean George, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jean George, 95, Boardman, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. She was born November 22, 1927, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Margaret Jean (Lathom) McFarland. Martha earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. After...
Joyce D. Haydu, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce D. Haydu, 90, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, December 9, 2022, at Windsor House of Canfield with her family by her side. Joyce was born June 9, 1932, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Howard G. Forney...
Marion Sherman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marion Sherman 77, Youngstown was born to the late Clarkie Neal and Jesse Shields in Youngstown, Ohio on August 31, 1945. Marion Sherman gained her wings on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She graduated from North High School and went on to become an employee...
Rose Mary Hollingshead, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Mary Hollingshead, 73, Campbell departed this life on Friday, December 9, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends at her residence. Rose was born the daughter of Cleveland and Phyllis Lacey Hollinghead, on April 19, 1949 in Quinwood, West Virginia and was a lifelong...
Martha M. Justison, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha M. Justison, age 92, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, New Middletown. Martha was born on July 13, 1930 in East Palestine, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry and Alice Lalley McNutt. Martha...
Sandra K. Lisko, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra K. Lisko, 72 of Lake Milton, died Saturday afternoon, December 10 at Cleveland Clinic, following a long illness. Sandra was born July 17, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of Albert and Elizabeth (Liposchak) Burnett. She graduated from North High School and received her...
Raymond “Ray” J. Babik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Babik, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Medina, Ohio. Ray was born on September 27, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the only child of John and Mary (Kaschak) Babik. He was...
Charles Robert Plato, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles (Chuck) passed away in the early morning on Sunday, November 27, 2022 surrounded by family at his side. Charles was born on July 9, 1937, in Buffalo, New York, the son of the late Willard E. and Dorothea (Gilmour) Plato. He was a graduate...
Walter M. Hughes, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – They say it takes a minute to find something special in a person, an hour to appreciate them, and a day to love them but it takes an entire lifetime to forget them. Walter Michael “Biggen” Hughes, age 47, took his last ride on Thursday, December 8, 2022 but his larger-than-life persona and trademark stubbornness will not be forgotten.
Carmela G. “MaMa” Cassese, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmela G. (Altomare) Cassese was born on June 6, 1933, at 28 Pine Street in Leetonia, the oldest child of Calabrian immigrants Mike and Theresa (Fuoco) Altomare. The eldest of four, she and her siblings established bonds that withstood both time and distance throughout their lives.
Michael C. Sirak, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael C. Sirak had a peaceful transition to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022. A life-long resident of Campbell, Ohio, Michael graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1972 and also attended Youngstown State University. Michael was a professional musician, songwriter and...
Shannon Daye Campbell, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon Daye Campbell, age 28 passed away way too soon on December 8, 2022. She was born September 29, 1994, to Melissa Nieman Hermann and Michael Campbell. In addition, to her parents she is survived by her daughters; Audrey Marie Campbell, Faith Elizabeth Barninger and...
Hillyet “LJ” Mobley III, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hillyet “LJ” Mobley III, 41 Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. “LJ” was born July 3, 1981 in Youngstown, a son of Hillyet Mobley, Jr. and Debra L. Gooden. He was a 1999 graduate of Chaney...
RaNyiah Julia Miller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – RaNyiah Julia Miller, 26, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born February 29, 1996, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of David A. Lyons and Meka G. (Miller) Hameed. RaNyiah was a 2021 graduate of TCTC and was studying psychology...
Mary L. Martin, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Martin, age 57, of Wayne, Ohio, died at home surrounded by family on Friday, December 9, 2022, following an extended illness. She was born March 18, 1965, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of John A. and Helen (Shutok) Hall. A lifetime area resident,...
Michele Denise Colver-Hilliard, North Benton, Ohio
NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele Denise Colver-Hilliard passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was 57. She was born on January 22, 1965. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michele Denise...
Judith Prokop, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Prokop, 83, died peacefully Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley surrounded by her family. Judith, affectionately known as Judie, was born September 11, 1939 in Youngstown, the daughter of Matthew and Olive Heaslip Shay. She was a proud graduate of...
