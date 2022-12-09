Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
One lane of River Road to close for repairs today
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that one lane of River Road will be closed on Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the announcement, stormwater crews will be repairing a pipe beneath the road. During the closure, a flagger will allow thru...
WECT
Second portion of Hampstead Bypass construction to begin sooner than originally planned
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that construction of the second portion of the Hampstead Bypass is set to begin sooner than originally planned. According to the announcement, construction for the second portion of the bypass, N.C. 140 to N.C. 210, is scheduled to...
WECT
Free parking on part of Front Street to help local businesses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s something you don’t hear very often: free parking in downtown Wilmington. The City of Wilmington knows that the construction on Front Street over the last eight months has put a burden on the local shops. This free parking is the latest attempt to ramp up business during the holiday shopping season by attracting more customers.
WECT
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County. According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: dry with classic holiday chill, changes coming later this week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright but chilly Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region with afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 50s. A high pressure cell will maintain mostly clear skies into Tuesday night as temperatures angle for the frosty lower and middle 30s by Wednesday morning.
WECT
Eighth annual Wrightsville Plunge to take place New Year’s Day
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The eighth annual Wrightsville Plunge is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at the Crystal Pier, with proceeds benefiting Communities In Schools of Cape Fear. According to the announcement, those interested in participating can choose between two options:. Those seeking to participate in the...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson. According to the announcement, Stevenson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 9 walking along Tiburon Drive. Stevenson was...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool & sunny ahead of midweek rain
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday to you! After a drizzly and raw Sunday, your First Alert Forecast features a resurgence of high pressure that will knock rain chances near zero through the next few days. That said, a reinforcing shot of cold northerly air will limit temperatures to the...
WECT
New Hanover, Brunswick counties swear in Board of Education members, chair and vice-chair elected for both counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education met on Dec. 6., during which newly-elected members were sworn in. Republicans Pat Bradford, Pete Wildeboer, Josie Barnhart and Melissa Mason were sworn into their positions on the board. During the meeting, Pete Wildeboer was unanimously elected by the...
WECT
Port City Politics: Elected officials play musical chairs, City of Wilmington scores free tickets
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, we welcome the new (and returning) faces as New Hanover County commissioners and school board members are sworn in – and take a lot at some of the power dynamics that played out as they elected chairs and vice-chairs. Then, Wilmington’s elected officials (who don’t have to worry about an election for a few more months), score free concert tickets! Plus, a word about the recent spate of threats – and a “weird” story for the road.
WECT
Recall issued for over 14,500 Art of Green laundry detergent products over bacteria exposure risk
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that a recall has been issued for approximately 14,550 Art of Green laundry detergent products. According to the announcement, recalled products can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Those with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are...
WECT
Appeals for both Columbus Co. Sheriff election protests dismissed by NC State Board of Elections
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Both appeals of election protests regarding the Columbus County Sheriff contest have been dismissed by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The protests questioned if Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene can legally take office. After the Columbus County Board of Elections dismissed the protests...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: sunshine to return, seasonably cool
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this Sunday evening! An upper-level disturbance will continue to push through late this evening bringing the chance for a few more patches of rain. High pressure will move in tomorrow and put rain chances back near zero. A reinforcing shot of colder...
WECT
Man shoots hotel housekeeper after knock on room door in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A felon was arrested soon after he shot a housekeeper working in a Fayetteville hotel late Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported just after 11:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bordeaux Park Drive, which is the location of a Red Roof Inn & Suites, Fayetteville police said in a news release.
WECT
Experts recommend taking health precautions as ‘triple-demic’ causes spike in hospitalizations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hospitalizations are on the rise again as people across the nation face a ‘triple-demic,’ which brings high rates of the flu, RSV and COVID. Now, with the holidays underway, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from severe illness.
WECT
Man shot in head & killed, juvenile injured in Fayetteville: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A man was shot while inside a parked vehicle in Fayetteville, according to police. Police said they responded to a shots fired call in the 6400 block of Independence Place Drive just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officers said once they got to the scene, they...
WECT
New Hanover County Jury convicts man for 1996 rape and kidnapping case
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury in New Hanover County has convicted Timothy Craig Iannone of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping for a case dating back to 1996. Iannone will be sentenced by Thomas R. Wilson on Tuesday, Dec. 13, per District Attorney Ben David’s office. According to his...
WECT
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve seen robots used in medical procedures, packing and assembly lines and now in restaurants. aRtisano Pizza & Gelato in Wilmington brought on a new staff member named Chris, which is a robot. Chris is created by a former engineer for Google, who created a...
WECT
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though many of next year’s performers are yet to be announced, Live Oak Bank Pavilion and Greenfield Lake Amphitheater have revealed some of the musicians that music fans can make plans to see. Four country musicians and one reggae band are set to take the...
Comments / 0