Lake Waccamaw, NC

WECT

One lane of River Road to close for repairs today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that one lane of River Road will be closed on Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the announcement, stormwater crews will be repairing a pipe beneath the road. During the closure, a flagger will allow thru...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Free parking on part of Front Street to help local businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s something you don’t hear very often: free parking in downtown Wilmington. The City of Wilmington knows that the construction on Front Street over the last eight months has put a burden on the local shops. This free parking is the latest attempt to ramp up business during the holiday shopping season by attracting more customers.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County. According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Eighth annual Wrightsville Plunge to take place New Year’s Day

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The eighth annual Wrightsville Plunge is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at the Crystal Pier, with proceeds benefiting Communities In Schools of Cape Fear. According to the announcement, those interested in participating can choose between two options:. Those seeking to participate in the...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson. According to the announcement, Stevenson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 9 walking along Tiburon Drive. Stevenson was...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool & sunny ahead of midweek rain

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday to you! After a drizzly and raw Sunday, your First Alert Forecast features a resurgence of high pressure that will knock rain chances near zero through the next few days. That said, a reinforcing shot of cold northerly air will limit temperatures to the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Port City Politics: Elected officials play musical chairs, City of Wilmington scores free tickets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, we welcome the new (and returning) faces as New Hanover County commissioners and school board members are sworn in – and take a lot at some of the power dynamics that played out as they elected chairs and vice-chairs. Then, Wilmington’s elected officials (who don’t have to worry about an election for a few more months), score free concert tickets! Plus, a word about the recent spate of threats – and a “weird” story for the road.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Recall issued for over 14,500 Art of Green laundry detergent products over bacteria exposure risk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that a recall has been issued for approximately 14,550 Art of Green laundry detergent products. According to the announcement, recalled products can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Those with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: sunshine to return, seasonably cool

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this Sunday evening! An upper-level disturbance will continue to push through late this evening bringing the chance for a few more patches of rain. High pressure will move in tomorrow and put rain chances back near zero. A reinforcing shot of colder...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve seen robots used in medical procedures, packing and assembly lines and now in restaurants. aRtisano Pizza & Gelato in Wilmington brought on a new staff member named Chris, which is a robot. Chris is created by a former engineer for Google, who created a...
WILMINGTON, NC

