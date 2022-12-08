Read full article on original website
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Yardbarker
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Yardbarker
Jerry Rice calls out 49ers over Deebo Samuel injury
Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a significant injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday, and one franchise legend seems to think the team is responsible for what happened. Samuel was carted off after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him on a running play during Sunday’s blowout win...
Yardbarker
Patriots QB Mac Jones loses his cool on coach Matt Patricia
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is in the midst of a disappointing sophomore season. A lot of that has to do with his own struggles under center. But the combination of veteran coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge calling plays sure isn’t helping here. With New England down...
Yardbarker
Seahawks have major draft decision looming
The Seattle Seahawks will have a top pick in the 2023 draft, in line to draft a franchise QB. Just like we all envisioned. What wasn't expected was Geno Smith elevating his play to a level where the Seahawks have a question over what to do with the Broncos' first-round pick, projected to be second overall. (h/t Tankathon)
Yardbarker
Cowboys on upset alert against the Jaguars this Sunday
Dallas survived Houston by the skin of its teeth on Sunday. In Week 15, the team will need a better performance to get past the Jacksonville Jaguars. Count former Cowboys defensive lineman and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears among those unimpressed with the team's 27-23 win against the lowly Texans (1-11-1).
Yardbarker
Eagles Could Look to an Old Friend for Help at Safety
The Eagles seemingly dodged a bullet when it comes to rookie safety Reed Blankenship. Blankenship, who had been playing well as the replacement for the injured Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, played just 18 snaps in Sunday’s dominant 48-22 win over the New York Giants before he went down with what was feared to be a serious knee injury.
Yardbarker
How 'The Price Is Right' helped Mike Leach choose a team captain at Washington State
There were two things you could always say about Mike Leach. The first was that he did things in his own, unique way. The second was that you never knew what you were going to get from him when somebody stuck a microphone in his face and asked him a question.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Calls Out Team Owner’s Hypocrisy
The St. Louis Cardinals made a big move last week when they signed veteran catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. St. Louis moved swiftly to acquire their new catcher, and now have Yadier Molina’s successor in the fold. While this is a rare type of move...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Receive Brutal Season-Ending Injury News After Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys were able to escape embarrassment in Week 14, barely squeaking by the Houston Texans, 27-23. Dak Prescott led the team on a game-winning drive with 3:20 remaining in the game, going 98 yards after the defense forced a turnover on downs despite Houston starting that drive from the Dallas 4-yard line.
Yardbarker
Bengals reveal what saved their season
The Bengals seemed to be suffering from a Super Bowl hangover through the first five weeks. But they've been able to turn their season around ever since, and it's mostly because of one player. The evolution of Cincinnati's offense has been centered around quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals gave him...
Yardbarker
Watch: Troy Aikman calls Cardinals' season a 'dumpster fire'
With a 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday night, a game where starting quarterback Kyler Murray had to be carted off the field on their third offensive play, the Arizona Cardinals season officially went down the drain. It's been such a disappointing and awful year in every...
Yardbarker
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Yardbarker
Steelers Suddenly Could Turn To Vilified Quarterback Mason Rudolph In Week 15 If Kenny Pickett Can’t Play
Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback, Kenny Pickett already escaped missing a game due to a concussion earlier this year. The rookie exited the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was hit and the back of his helmet slammed against the ground. A similar occurrence happened on Sunday when the organization hosted the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 first-round pick went into the locker room at the end of the first quarter and from then on, Mitch Trubisky took the snaps for Matt Canada‘s offense. It didn’t turn out well.
Yardbarker
Video Confirms Illegal Dirty Play On Steelers’ Kenny Pickett In Week 14
For the second time this season, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett left the game with a concussion. As a result, the offense was forced to put veteran Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback. The results weren’t encouraging, as Trubisky threw three costly interceptions en route to the team’s three-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
