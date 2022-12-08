Parents in Iowa were arrested and charged after it was proven that they drowned their infant just moments after the baby was born. The Webster County Law Enforcement Center found that Taylor Blaha, 24 years old, gave birth but buried her just moments after. During the investigation, she told the officers that she was aware of her pregnancy in April and Brandon Thoma was the father of the child.

WEBSTER COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO