Ankeny, IA

KCCI.com

Ankeny mom says video shows son’s brutal assault

ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Name of victim in Des Moines weekend shooting released

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of the man who was shot-and-killed outside a Drake neighborhood restaurant over the weekend. Tyrone Livon Hutchins, 35, died at a Des Moines hospital on Saturday after he was shot earlier in the day outside of Rico’s in the 2300 block of University of […]
DES MOINES, IA
proclaimerscv.com

Parents in Iowa Are Arrested After Drowning To Death Their Newborn

Parents in Iowa were arrested and charged after it was proven that they drowned their infant just moments after the baby was born. The Webster County Law Enforcement Center found that Taylor Blaha, 24 years old, gave birth but buried her just moments after. During the investigation, she told the officers that she was aware of her pregnancy in April and Brandon Thoma was the father of the child.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Police Unable to keep up with Drag Racers

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa State Patrol says they were unable to stop two corvettes drag racing on I-80 late Sunday night. Police dispatch audio reveals the racers were reaching speeds of 137 miles per hour. Click below to listen to the dispatch audio. They cut onto East 14th, Aurora, Broadway,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Plea deal reached in Iowa high school wrestler’s assault case

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa high school wrestling champion originally charged with a felony as an adult for allegedly violating a victim with an object has reached a plea deal in the case. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume was charged with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office said in early 2022 […]
STORY COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/12/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 19 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX REPORTS OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, FOUR EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, THREE MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE RETURN PHONE CALL, ONE PAPER SERVICE, ONE RESCUE AND TWO OTHER CALLS. IN...
MARION COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens

The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
OGDEN, IA
WHO 13

Shooting in Drake neighborhood sent two people to the hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting in the Drake neighborhood resulted in two people suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday night. Just before 6 p.m. 911 calls were made reporting two people had been shot near the intersection of 23rd Street and University Ave. When officers with the Des Moines Police Department arrived they found one […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Images of Clive bank robber released

CLIVE, Iowa — Police are searching for a bank robber in Clive. They released images Friday of a man they say has robbed the First Interstate Bank on Hickman Road twice this year. The most recent robbery took place in November. If you have any information, contact the Clive...
CLIVE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Traffic accident leads to shooting in Des Moines on Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street. Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit […]
DES MOINES, IA
tamatoledonews.com

Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor

Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
TAMA COUNTY, IA

