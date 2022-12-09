BOYDEN—The high note of last Saturday’s Karaoke Contest was Rachel Maggert, who earned first place and a grand prize of $1,500. “I’ve always been able to sing. I don’t want to sound cocky, it’s just come naturally for me, so it’s very fun. I’m a perfectionist, so if I’m not good right away, I don’t do it. I just find it really fun,” Maggert said.

